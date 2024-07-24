MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between MLS All Stars and Liga MX All Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS All-Stars will take on Liga MX All-Stars in a friendly pre-season game at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday.

This marks the third edition of the All-Star Game between MLS and Liga MX. MLS triumphed in the last two contests.

Head coach Wilfried Nancy leads a 29-player roster for MLS, including five players from Columbus Crew. Cucho Hernández, Darlington Nagbe, and Diego Rossi are among the representatives from the defending MLS Cup champions.

Managed by Club América's André Jardine, Liga MX arrives with a 28-player squad aiming for their first All-Star victory.

Veteran El Tri midfielder Andrés Guardado and Tigres UANL striker André-Pierre Gignac provide experienced leadership, while Pumas UNAM winger Cesar Huerta is the young player to watch out for.

MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars kick-off time

Date: July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

The pre-season game between MLS All Stars and Liga MX All Stars will be played at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch MLS All Stars vs Liga MX All Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The pre-season match between the MLS All Stars and Liga MX All Stars will be shown live on Apple TV, with an MLS season pass. The match highlights will be made available on this platform soon after the full-time whistle, and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

MLS All Stars team news

Lionel Messi will not be a part of the MLS All Stars this year as he is recovering from an injury he picked up in the final of the Copa America. Luis Suarez is also unavailable but their teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are part of the 29-man roster.

MLS All Stars predicted XI: Lloris (GK); Rosenberry, Bombito, Martins, Alba; Busquets, Puig; Hernandez, Bouanga; Benteke, Musa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bürki, Lloris, Paes Defenders: Alba, Bombito, Camacho, Glad, Herrera, Martins, Moreira, Orellano, Rosenberry Midfielders: Acosta, Busquets, Choinière, Evander, Herrera, Lod, Luna, Mukhtar, Nagbe, Puig Forwards: Benteke, Bernardeschi, Bouanga, Hernández, Musa, Pec, Rossi

Liga MX All Stars team news

Club América coach André Jardine will helm the Liga MX All-Stars after securing both the Apertura and Clausura titles in the 2023-24 season.

Jardine has chosen a squad featuring notable players such as Salomon Rondon, André-Pierre Gignac, and Sergio Canales.

Liga MX All Stars predicted XI: Malagon (GK); Garcia, Orozco, Pena, Angulo; Fidalgo, Bautista, Brunetta; Gignac, Ayala, Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagón, Mier, Tapia Defenders: Angulo, Bilbao, García, Ferrareis, González, Mozo, Peña, Piovi, Pizarro Midfielders: Bautista, Berterame, Brunetta, Deossa, Dilrosun, Dos Santos, Dourado, Fidalgo, Guardado, Huerta, Idrissi, Meza, Rodríguez Forwards: Gignac, Martínez, Rondón

Head-to-Head Record

11/08/22 MLS All-Stars 2 - 1 Liga MX All-Stars Friendly 26/08/21 MLS All-Stars P 1 - 1 Liga MX All-Stars Friendly

