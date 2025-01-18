How to watch today's Mississippi State vs Ole Miss NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Saturday evening brings a heated Mississippi showdown as the Ole Miss Rebels head to Starkville to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC battle.

The Bulldogs had built an impressive eight-game winning streak and started SEC play 2-0, but things unraveled after a loss to Kentucky and a drubbing by top-ranked Auburn. With tough road trips to Tennessee and South Carolina, followed by a matchup against Alabama, securing a win against Ole Miss isn't a must yet—but the urgency is mounting.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss suffered a lopsided loss to a Memphis team that Mississippi State defeated back in December. However, the Rebels quickly turned things around, going on a 4-0 SEC run that included an impressive 74-64 victory over Alabama. A win in this contest could set the stage for a significant streak, with games against Texas A&M, Missouri, and Texas on the horizon, followed by high-profile clashes against Auburn and Kentucky.

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs and the Rebels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, MS.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue Humphrey Coliseum Location Starkville, MS

How to watch Mississippi State vs Ole Miss on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Mississippi State and Ole Miss on:

TV Channel: ESPN2 [Brian Custer (play-by-play), Joe Crispin (color)]

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Mississippi State vs Ole Miss play-by-play commentary on radio

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key performers

Mississippi State's strength lies in its defense, ranking 120th nationally by allowing 69.5 points per game. On offense, Josh Hubbard leads the way, scoring 17 points and adding three assists per contest. KeShawn Murphy provides a reliable secondary scoring option with 9.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Other key contributors include Claudell Harris Jr. (11.2 points), Cameron Matthews, Riley Kugel (9.6 points), Kanye Clary, Shawn Jones Jr., RJ Melendez, Michael Nwoko, Gal Chol, and Deliquan Warren. The Bulldogs shoot 46.7% from the field and average 8.6 made three-pointers per game on 32.7% shooting from long range. However, free-throw shooting has been a weak point, with the team converting just 70.6% of their attempts, ranking 225th nationally.

Injury concerns loom for the Bulldogs, with Clary (leg) sidelined since November 29 and out indefinitely, while Kugel (ankle) missed the Auburn game and is questionable for this matchup.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

Ole Miss has been solid offensively, averaging 78.7 points per game, placing them 92nd nationally in scoring. The Rebels also collect 35.2 rebounds and distribute 15.8 assists per contest. Defensively, they rank 33rd in scoring defense, holding opponents to 64.6 points per game. Sean Pedulla leads the charge with 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Supporting him are Matthew Murrell (11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds) and Jaylen Murray (11.9 points, 4.1 assists).

Additional contributions come from Dre Davis (10.1 points, five rebounds) and a strong supporting cast, including Jaemyn Brakefield, Malik Dia, Davon Barnes, Mikeal Brown-Jones, Eduardo Klafke, and John Bol. The team shoots 45% from the field, averages 8.8 three-pointers per game on 35.4% shooting from beyond the arc, and converts 73.6% of free throws. However, Brown-Jones (undisclosed) hasn’t played since January 4 and remains sidelined indefinitely.