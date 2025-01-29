How to watch today's Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Mississippi State vs Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

It’s an SEC showdown on the hardwood as the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide hit the road for a clash with the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday evening in the Magnolia State.

Alabama enters this matchup riding a wave of momentum, having won three straight and 11 of their last 12 games. Their most recent triumph came on Saturday when they handled LSU at home. Sitting at 17-3 overall, the Crimson Tide currently hold a 6-1 record in conference play, placing them just half a game behind Auburn for the SEC’s top spot.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State snapped a rough stretch where they had dropped three of four by gutting out an overtime road victory against South Carolina in their previous outing. The Bulldogs now stand at 16-4 on the season and are tied for fifth in the SEC with a 4-3 conference record. Against the Gamecocks, Mississippi State built an eight-point lead in the first half and carried that advantage into the break before grinding out the win in extra time.

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and tip-off time

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Humphrey Coliseum in Mississippi State, Mississippi.

Date Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Humphrey Coliseum Location Mississippi State, Mississippi

How to watch Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide play-by-play commentary on radio

Mississippi State Bulldogs team news & key performers

For Mississippi State, Riley Kugel provided a spark off the bench, leading the Bulldogs with 15 points in their overtime victory over South Carolina. Josh Hubbard has been the team's go-to scorer this season, putting up 16.3 points and dishing out three assists per game. KeShawn Murphy has been a steady force inside, averaging 10.4 points and pulling down 7.2 boards per contest. Claudell Harris Jr. (10.7 points), Cameron Matthews, Kugel (10.6 points), Kanye Clary, Shawn Jones Jr., RJ Melendez, Michael Nwoko, Gal Chol, and Deliquan Warren round out the rotation for coach Chris Jans.

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

Aden Holloway made a big impact off the bench for Alabama, pouring in 19 points to lead the scoring effort against LSU. Mark Sears continues to be the engine of the Crimson Tide’s offense, averaging 18.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest. He gets plenty of help from Grant Nelson (12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds) and Labaron Philon (11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists), who have been reliable secondary scorers. Holloway (11.8 points), Clifford Omoruyi, Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (11.5 points), Derrion Reid, Houston Mallette, Mouhamed Dioubate, Jarin Stevenson, and Aiden Sherrell all have key roles in coach Nate Oats’ deep rotation.