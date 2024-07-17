How to watch today's Minnesota United vs DC United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Minnesota United and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It will be an inter-conference Major League Soccer (MLS) clash between Minnesota United and DC United at Allianz Field on Wednesday.

The Loons extended their winless run to eight games in the Western Conference following a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo last time out.

Whereas the Eagles snapped an 11-game winless run in the East with a 2-1 win over Nashville SC last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Minnesota United vs DC United kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET Venue: Allianz Field

MLS match between Minnesota United and DC United will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Minnesota United vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Minnesota United and DC United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

The hosts are set to remain without Clint Irwin, DJ Taylor, Mosos Nyeman, Wil Trapp and Hugo Bacharach through injuries.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Robin Lod would continue to lead the attack.

Minnesota United possible XI: Smir; Harvey, Boxall, Tapias, Jeong, Padelford; Bran, Dotson, Rosales; Hlongwane, Lod

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Smir Defenders: Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Boxall, Duggan Midfielders: Rosales, Lod, Bran, Dotson, Clark, Harvey Forwards: Fragapane, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Weah, Adebayo-Smith

DC United team news

The visitors have injury woes of their own. Conner Antley, Russell Canouse, Kristian Fletcher, Jackson Hopkins and Steve Birnbaum are all sidelined due to their respective concerns.

Brace hero against Nashville - Cristian Dajome - will continue on the right side, with Theodore Ku-DiPietro and captain Christian Benteke partnered upfront.

DC United possible XI: Bono; Herrera, McVey, Peltola; Dajome, Stroud, Klich, Rodriguez, Santos; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miller, Bono, Crockford, Zamudio Defenders: Bartlett, Santos, Tubbs, Herrera, Sargis, Akinmboni, McVey Midfielders: Peltola, Stroud, Pirani, Rodriguez, Garay, Ku-DiPietro, Klich Forwards: Dajome, Murrell, Benteke

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Minnesota United and DC United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 16, 2022 Minnesota United 2-0 DC United MLS September 29, 2021 DC United 3-1 Minnesota United MLS April 28, 2019 Minnesota United 1-0 DC United MLS September 12, 2018 DC United 2-1 Minnesota United MLS July 29, 2017 Minnesota United 4-0 DC United MLS

Useful links