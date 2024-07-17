How to watch today's Minnesota United vs DC United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It will be an inter-conference Major League Soccer (MLS) clash between Minnesota United and DC United at Allianz Field on Wednesday.
The Loons extended their winless run to eight games in the Western Conference following a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo last time out.
Whereas the Eagles snapped an 11-game winless run in the East with a 2-1 win over Nashville SC last weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Minnesota United vs DC United kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Allianz Field
MLS match between Minnesota United and DC United will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 17, in the United States (US).
How to watch Minnesota United vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Minnesota United and DC United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Minnesota United team news
The hosts are set to remain without Clint Irwin, DJ Taylor, Mosos Nyeman, Wil Trapp and Hugo Bacharach through injuries.
Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Robin Lod would continue to lead the attack.
Minnesota United possible XI: Smir; Harvey, Boxall, Tapias, Jeong, Padelford; Bran, Dotson, Rosales; Hlongwane, Lod
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|St. Clair, Smir
|Defenders:
|Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Boxall, Duggan
|Midfielders:
|Rosales, Lod, Bran, Dotson, Clark, Harvey
|Forwards:
|Fragapane, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Weah, Adebayo-Smith
DC United team news
The visitors have injury woes of their own. Conner Antley, Russell Canouse, Kristian Fletcher, Jackson Hopkins and Steve Birnbaum are all sidelined due to their respective concerns.
Brace hero against Nashville - Cristian Dajome - will continue on the right side, with Theodore Ku-DiPietro and captain Christian Benteke partnered upfront.
DC United possible XI: Bono; Herrera, McVey, Peltola; Dajome, Stroud, Klich, Rodriguez, Santos; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Miller, Bono, Crockford, Zamudio
|Defenders:
|Bartlett, Santos, Tubbs, Herrera, Sargis, Akinmboni, McVey
|Midfielders:
|Peltola, Stroud, Pirani, Rodriguez, Garay, Ku-DiPietro, Klich
|Forwards:
|Dajome, Murrell, Benteke
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Minnesota United and DC United across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 16, 2022
|Minnesota United 2-0 DC United
|MLS
|September 29, 2021
|DC United 3-1 Minnesota United
|MLS
|April 28, 2019
|Minnesota United 1-0 DC United
|MLS
|September 12, 2018
|DC United 2-1 Minnesota United
|MLS
|July 29, 2017
|Minnesota United 4-0 DC United
|MLS