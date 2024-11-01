How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota vs Denver NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

Northwest Division rivals will clash on Friday as the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) host the Denver Nuggets (2-2) at Target Center.

The Denver Nuggets appear to have moved past their shaky start to the season and are now aiming for their third consecutive win after narrowly defeating the determined Brooklyn Nets 144-139 in an overtime thriller on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Minnesota Timberwolves have had a mixed bag in their first four games, and they’ll be looking to rebound after suffering a 120-114 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

Date Friday, November 1, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets live on:

National TV : ESPN

: Local TV channel: FDSN NOX, Alt

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Anthony Edwards was the standout performer for the Wolves last time out, nailing seven three-pointers en route to a team-high 37 points, along with six rebounds and three assists on 12 of 20 shooting. Julius Randle contributed 20 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, while Naz Reid added 14 points off the bench. The Timberwolves shot 50 percent overall and were impressive from long range, connecting on 19 of 39 attempts from three-point territory.

They surged ahead with 34 points in the first quarter to establish a 10-point lead. However, they faltered, allowing 67 points during the second and third quarters, which turned the tide against them. Mike Conley had a subdued outing with just nine points on two of six shooting, while Donte DiVincenzo managed only three points on one of six shooting from the bench.

Denver Nuggets team news & key performers

Nikola Jokic spearheaded the team with an outstanding triple-double, finishing with 29 points, 18 rebounds, and 16 assists. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both contributed significantly, scoring 24 points each, while Russell Westbrook added 22 points and five assists coming off the bench. As a unit, the Nuggets shot 51 percent from the floor and hit 13 of 27 attempts from beyond the arc. After a sluggish start that saw them fall behind by 17 points, they mounted a remarkable comeback, capitalizing on an essential 8-0 run in overtime to secure the win.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/18/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 126-132 Denver Nuggets NBA 05/20/24 Denver Nuggets 90-98 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 05/17/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 115-70 Denver Nuggets NBA 05/15/24 Denver Nuggets 112-97 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 05/13/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 107-115 Denver Nuggets NBA

