How to watch today's Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-5) are set to visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-6) in a Big Ten showdown at Williams Arena on Monday, January 6, 2025, with tip-off scheduled for 9:00 pm ET.

Ohio State kicked off their campaign on a strong note, winning five of their first six contests. Their lone early setback came against a formidable Texas A&M squad, while they secured victories over Texas, Youngstown State, Evansville, Campbell, and Green Bay. However, the Buckeyes hit a bump in the road, dropping three of their next four games, with their only win in that stretch coming against Rutgers. They rebounded with three straight triumphs over Valparaiso, Kentucky, and Indiana State but stumbled most recently against Michigan State, bringing their record to 9-5.

Minnesota had a similar hot start, also going 5-1 in their first six outings. Their only loss during that stretch was a narrow three-point defeat to North Texas. Otherwise, the Golden Gophers posted wins over Oral Roberts, Omaha, Yale, Cleveland State, and Central Michigan. Their momentum faltered, however, as they endured a challenging 1-4 run over their subsequent five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota vs. the Ohio State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Monday, January 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Williams Arena Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key performers

For Minnesota, senior forward Dawson Garcia was the standout performer in their last game, scoring 20 points and pulling down five rebounds. Garcia has been a consistent force for the Golden Gophers, averaging 19.1 points and 7.2 boards per game. The offense leans heavily on him, as Minnesota averages 67.4 points per game (329th in the nation) while holding opponents to just 65.1 points per game (41st). The Golden Gophers are shooting 44.7% from the field (208th) but struggle from deep, hitting only 30.1% of their three-pointers (318th), and their free-throw shooting has been a major weakness at 63.6% (349th). On the boards, they pull down 33.6 rebounds per game (305th).

Joining Garcia in the scoring column is Lu’Cye Patterson, who adds 10 points, 3.3 rebounds, and a team-high 3.9 assists per game. As both teams look to find consistency, this matchup could hinge on which squad can clean up their weaknesses and execute under pressure.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

For Ohio State, Bruce Thornton had 10 points but struggled with five turnovers in the loss to Michigan State. The junior guard is the Buckeyes’ leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and a team-best 4.6 assists per game. Sophomore forward Devin Royal contributes 14.3 points and leads the team in rebounding with 7.4 boards per contest. The Buckeyes boast an efficient offense, averaging 81.3 points per game (86th nationally) while allowing 69.8 points per game (143rd). They shoot an impressive 49.5% from the field (23rd) and 38.4% from three-point range (29th) but struggle at the free-throw line, converting just 69.6% of their attempts (241st). On the glass, Ohio State averages 35.3 rebounds per game (243rd).