How to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Huskies (10-6) are set to face the Michigan Wolverines (12-3) at the Crisler Center on Sunday, January 12th.

The Huskies began the 2024-25 season on a promising note, but their momentum has been inconsistent against tougher competition. Washington lost just once in their first seven outings, with a defeat to Nevada offset by victories over UC Davis, Seattle Pacific, UMass Lowell, Alcorn State, Colorado State, and Santa Clara. However, they hit a rough patch, going 2-3 in their next five games, managing wins against Eastern Washington and Washington State but suffering losses to UCLA, USC, and Seattle U. Recently, Washington has gone 2-2, picking up wins over NJIT and Maryland while falling to Michigan State and Illinois. This performance leaves them at 10-6 overall for the season.

The Wolverines, on the other hand, opened their campaign with a win over Cleveland State before stumbling against Wake Forest. Michigan responded with a dominant seven-game winning streak, defeating TCU, Miami Ohio, Tarleton State, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Wisconsin, and Iowa. After back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Oklahoma, the Wolverines have bounced back, stringing together four consecutive victories against Fort Wayne, Western Kentucky, USC, and UCLA to improve to 12-3 on the season.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Sunday, January 12, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Crisler Center Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

On Michigan's side, senior center Vladislav Goldin is the team's top scorer, putting up 15.2 points while adding 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest. Other key contributors include junior guard Tre Donaldson (13.1 PPG, 4.1 APG), junior center Danny Wolf (12.5 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.9 APG), and senior guard Nimari Burnett (10.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG).

Washington Huskies team news & key performers

For Washington, senior forward Great Osobor is leading the charge, averaging 13.8 points and pulling down 8.4 rebounds per game. Supporting him are sophomore guard Tyler Harris (12.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG), freshman guard Zoom Diallo (10.8 PPG), and senior guard DJ Davis (8.7 PPG).