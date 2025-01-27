How to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Penn State Nittany Lions NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Penn State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 21 Michigan Wolverines (14-5) will aim to continue their dominance at home as they welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions (13-7) to Crisler Center on Monday evening. The Wolverines, riding a nine-game home win streak, tip off against Penn State at 6:30 PM ET.

The Nittany Lions began the season on a strong note, breezing through their first 14 games with just two losses. During that stretch, they fell only to Clemson and Rutgers, racking up wins over teams like Binghamton, UMBC, Virginia Tech, and Purdue. However, the start of 2025 has been rough for Penn State, with tough Big Ten matchups leading to a slump in form.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, have been consistent overall, recovering swiftly from a couple of setbacks earlier in the season. Michigan started with an 8-3 record in their first 11 games, stumbling against Wake Forest, Arkansas, and Oklahoma but securing victories against Cleveland State, TCU, Xavier, and Iowa.

Michigan Wolverines vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Monday, January 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Crisler Center Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Penn State Nittany Lions on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

The Wolverines, in their last game, leaned on Vladislav Goldin, who posted 14 points in a loss to Purdue. Goldin, a 7ft 1in senior center, leads Michigan with 16.1 PPG and contributes 6.1 RPG.

A transfer from Florida Atlantic, Goldin has had standout performances this season, including a 36-point outing against UCLA and 31 points versus Northwestern. Partnering him in the frontcourt is 7-footer Danny Wolf, a Yale transfer who is Michigan’s top rebounder with 9.8 RPG while adding 12.1 PPG. Wolf is a versatile scorer with 19 three-pointers to his name this season.

On the perimeter, Tre Donaldson anchors Michigan’s backcourt. The 6'3 junior guard is averaging 12.5 PPG along with 4.1 APG. Donaldson is a sharpshooter from beyond the arc, connecting on 36 triples at an impressive 42.9% clip.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key performers

In Penn State’s most recent outing, Nick Kern Jr. stepped up with 18 points and seven rebounds against Iowa. The 6ft 6in senior guard, known for his slashing ability, is the team’s second-leading scorer with 12.9 PPG. While he primarily operates near the basket, Kern has been impactful, contributing 18 points against Iowa and 16 versus Rutgers.

The Lions boast a balanced offense, with six players averaging double figures. Ace Baldwin Jr., their leading scorer, averages 14.3 PPG and ranks fourth in the nation with 8.0 assists per game. Baldwin shined in the win over Rutgers, tallying 22 points and eight assists. On the interior, 7'0 junior center Yanic Konan Niederhauser adds 12.5 PPG and leads the team with 6.3 RPG. The Nittany Lions also have a lethal outside threat in 6'8 senior forward Zach Hicks, who has drained 51 three-pointers this season while averaging 12.0 PPG.