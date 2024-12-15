How to watch today's Michigan State vs Iowa NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State versus Iowa NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Michigan State Spartans (9-0) aim to extend their perfect start to the season with a tenth straight victory when they welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) to the Jack Breslin Student Events Center on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Tip-off is set for 12:00 p.m. ET, and the action will be broadcast live on BTN.

After capping off an impressive non-conference campaign with a thrilling rivalry win, Iowa women's basketball steps into Big Ten play as one of the last teams to make their conference debut this season.

The Hawkeyes left it all on the floor in Wednesday’s gritty 75-69 triumph over 17th-ranked Iowa State. Despite trailing for nearly the entire game, Iowa turned on the jets in the closing minutes, leading for just 14 seconds before a dominant final stretch sealed the win. Now, the focus shifts to quickly regrouping for a fresh challenge.

While Iowa has faced the rigors of consecutive games during the Cancun Challenge, Sunday marks the first time this season they'll go head-to-head with top-tier opponents in back-to-back contests.

Last season's encounter between these teams ended in dramatic fashion, as Caitlin Clark buried a buzzer-beating three-pointer to hand Iowa a thrilling victory over Michigan State. That moment was part of a run that has seen the Hawkeyes claim six wins in their last seven meetings with the Spartans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Iowa NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State vs Iowa NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Spartans and Hawkeyes in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Date Sunday, December 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Jack Breslin Students Events Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State vs Iowa on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State and Iowa live on:

National TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a FREE trial now)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Michigan State Spartans vs Iowa Hawkeyes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

Michigan State etched their name in the record books last weekend, setting a new school mark for blocks in a single game with an impressive 14 against DePaul. The Spartans have showcased flexibility this season, utilizing five different starting lineups across their campaign. Julia Ayrault has been on fire over her last five outings, averaging a stellar double-double with 19.4 points and 10.2 boards per game.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news & key performers

The Hawkeyes have continued their offensive dominance, posting an average of 92.4 points per game on home turf last season, compared to 90.7 in road contests.

Iowa was a force from deep, sinking 10.9 three-pointers per game—the highest in college basketball—while connecting at a 37.6% clip, ranking ninth nationally. Their long-range prowess allowed them to outpace opponents by 3.0 threes per game, as foes managed just 7.9 triples per contest at a 30.7% efficiency. Olsen has been the centerpiece of Iowa's attack, pouring in 19.0 points per game, placing her 36th among the nation’s top scorers.