How to watch today's Miami Hurricanes vs Arkansas Razorbacks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2) hit the road on Tuesday night to face the Miami Hurricanes (3-4) in an intriguing matchup.

The Razorbacks have started the season strong, securing victories against Lipscomb, Troy, Pacific, Little Rock, and Maryland Eastern Shore. Their lone setback among the first six games came at the hands of Baylor. However, Arkansas stumbled again in their most recent outing, suffering a defeat against Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes began their season on a high note with three consecutive wins, taking down Fairleigh Dickinson, Binghamton, and Coppin State. Since then, Miami has faced challenges, dropping four straight games to Drake, Oklahoma State, VCU, and Charleston Southern.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami Hurricanes vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Miami Hurricanes vs Arkansas Razorbacks: Date and tip-off time

The Hurricanes and the Razorbacks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, United States.

Date Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Watsco Center Location Coral Gables, Florida

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs Arkansas Razorbacks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Hurricanes vs Arkansas Razorbacks live on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Miami Hurricanes vs Arkansas Razorbacks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Miami Hurricanes team news & key performers

Nijel Pack leads the charge, averaging 15.2 points and 4.7 assists per game. Jalen Blackmon (11.6 points), Lynn Kidd (11 points, 5.9 rebounds), and Divine Ogochukwu are reliable scoring threats. Matthew Cleveland contributes 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Brandon Johnson delivers a strong inside presence with 11.4 points and 8.7 rebounds. Additional key contributors for coach Jim Larrañaga include Jalil Bethea, A.J. Staton-McCray, Paul Djobet, and Austin Schwartz, who round out Miami's rotation.

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

On the other side, Adou Thiero has been the standout performer for Arkansas, leading the team with averages of 19.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Boogie Fland contributes a solid 15.9 points and 4.9 assists, while Zvonimir Ivisic adds 12.1 points and an imposing 2.7 blocks per game. Johnell Davis chips in with 8.4 points, and players like D.J. Wagner, Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond III, Karter Knox, and Jonas Aidoo provide valuable depth for coach John Calipari.