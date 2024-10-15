How to watch today's Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The new NBA season is right around the corner, but before we dive in, there are still plenty of intriguing preseason matchups to enjoy. Up next, the Miami Heat (1-1) will host the San Antonio Spurs (2-1) at Kaseya Center this Tuesday.

For the second straight preseason game, the Heat’s result came down to the final possession. This time, however, they emerged victorious, edging out a 101-99 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in their preseason home opener.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, the Spurs squared off against the Utah Jazz in Texas for their third preseason matchup. San Antonio secured a 126-120 victory, boosting their preseason record to 2-1.

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Heat will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Date Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Kaseya Center Location Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: BSSW-SA, BSSUN

BSSW-SA, BSSUN Streaming service: FuboTV

Miami Heat team news

In a tightly contested victory against the Pelicans, a total of 16 players from the Heat took to the court, with no starter logging more than 17 minutes. Fans got their first look at the lineup featuring Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo, who had never played a minute together until Sunday.

Herro and Rozier were the standout scorers, contributing 12 and 11 points, respectively. Herro finished with 4-of-9 shooting, adding four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Rozier hit five of his nine attempts, along with two assists and a steal.

Overall, the lineup showed promising chemistry, creating solid half-court opportunities and displaying fluidity in transition. However, there were moments when their offensive and defensive connections faltered. Nevertheless, they managed to establish a 12-point lead with 2:31 remaining in the first half, following a mixed bag of results throughout the first half.

San Antonio Spurs team news

Following the game, the Spurs announced that they have released Nathan Mensah. The forward played in just one preseason game for San Antonio before his departure on Sunday. Mensah is coming off his rookie season in the NBA, where he appeared in 25 games for the Charlotte Hornets. During that time, the former San Diego State standout averaged 1.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor. In the matchup against the Jazz, Keldon Johnson led the scoring for the Spurs with 20 points off the bench and also delivered a spectacular poster dunk over Taylor Hendricks.

Players like Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, and Jeremy Sochan delivered impressive displays, but it was Zach Collins who stole the show as he made his preseason debut following a summer of recovery from a shoulder injury. Collins managed to grab 11 points, alongside two rebounds and a block, as he took to the court for the first time this offseason.

