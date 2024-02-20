Mexico Women vs Argentina Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF W Gold Cup

How to watch and stream the game between Mexico Women and Argentina Women live.

Mexico Women and Argentina Women play their opening encounter of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in a feisty clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park with both sides aiming to start their respective campaigns with a win.

Mexico Women have been in sublime form off late winning the Pan American Games and wrapping up the Gold Cup Qualification seeded at the pinnacle of Group A with four wins in four games.

Argentina Women would be vying to avenge their defeat in the semi-finals of the Pan American Games after they bowed out of the competition on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Mexico.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico Women vs Argentina Women kick-off time

Date: February 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Mexico Women and Argentina Women will play each other at the Dignity Health Sports Park on February 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Mexico Women vs Argentina Women online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch and stream on ESPN+ in the US.

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mexico Women team news

After failing to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup, Mexico have completely revamped themselves under the new leadership of Pedro Lopez.

The side managed four wins on the trot in their hopes of qualifying for the finals of the tournament as they would be vying to get their hands on the ultimate prize.

Mexico were handed some massive blows heading into the tournament with Cecilia Santiago bowing out due to an injury meaning Pamela Tojar was included as her replacement.

Scarlett Camberos also suffered a late injury ruling the midfielder out as she was replaced Mayra Pelayo.

Experienced forward Maria Sanchez netted twice in the road to qualifying and will be the centre of attraction for Mexico while she'll be accompanied by her understudy Natalia Mauleon who turned heads with her performances for the U-17 and U-20 sides.

Mexico Women predicted XI: Gonzalez; Hernandez, Ferral, Espinoza, Torres; Mayor, Sanchez, Bernal; Mauleon, Palacios, Ovalle

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras Defenders: Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez Midfielders: Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo Forwards: Palacios, Corral, Ordonez

Argentina Women team news

Argentina have a massive chance to avenge their defeat in the Pan-American games as they'll bank on the likes of Yamila Rodriguez and Sophia Braun to provide solidity to the eleven.

Rodriguez netted six goals at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for La Albiceleste as the talismanic striker has all the guns in her arsenal to damage the opposition's defence.

Braun has been a brick wall in Argentina's defence and would be vying to keep the side compact and together through waves of Mexican attacks.

Argentina Women predicted XI: Correa; Cometti, Braun, Roggerone; Cruz, Stabile, Falfan, Nunez; Palomar, Rodriguez, Nicosia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Oliveros Defenders: Sachs, Stabile, Cruz, Cometti, Braun, Roggerone, Dos Santos Midfielders: Preininger, Nunez, Falfan, Ippolito, Mayorga, Pereyra, Benites, Ares Forwards: Palomar, Rodriguez, Larroquette, Singarella, Nicosia

Head-to-head Record

Date Fixture Competition 1 Nov 2023 Mexico W 2-0 Argentina W Pan American Games Women 24 Oct 2021 Mexico W 6-1 Argentina W International Friendly Women 15 July 2015 Argentina W 1-3 Mexico W Pan American Games Women

