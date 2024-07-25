How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

A matchup between NL East rivals is on MLB slate for Thursday, as the Atlanta Braves (54-46) make the trip to open a four-game series against the New York Mets (52-48).

The Braves are having a great season. They have the second-best record in the National League East Division, but they hope to rebound from a rough stretch since the All-Star break, having lost four games in a row.

As for the Mets, their ultimate fate of the 2024 season isn't yet clear and won't be for months. But one thing about their season is definitively settled: the Mets are the reigning kings of New York after a 12-3 blowout win on Wednesday night capped a Subway Series sweep of the Yankees.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBN

Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and Bally Sports South (BSSO)

Streaming service: Fubo TV