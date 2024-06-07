This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix MercuryGetty images
Watch Mercury vs Lynx live on FuboTV
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx, as well as team news and start time.

The Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

Watch Mercury vs Lynx with a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up today

With 78.6 points per game on average, the Phoenix Mercury sit eighth in the league. They are 11th in terms of assists per game (18.6) but sixth in terms of rebounds per game (35.2).

The Minnesota Lynx, on the other hand, score 86.4 points per game, which is the second most in the league. They have the most assists in the league (24.0 per game) and rank seventh in rebounds per game (34.9), which shows how well they work as a team and how well they use the ball on offense.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx will take place on June 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

DateJune 07 2024
Time10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
ArenaFootprint Center
LocationPhoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming platform.

Watch Mercury vs Lynx with a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Brittney Griner, is out due to a broken left toe. Griner is expected to be absent and reassessed in the upcoming weeks.

With a 42.8% field goal percentage and an average of 22.5 points per game, Kahleah Copper has been a strong player for her squad.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Diamond Miller had surgery on her right knee and that she would not be able to play for a while.

Napheesa Collier has been a compelling player averaging 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA matchups:

DateResults
May 31 2024Lynx 95-71 Mercury
Sep 03 2023Lynx 86-73 Mercury
July 07 2023Lynx 75-64 Mercury
July 01 2023Mercury 76-86 Lynx
May 25 2023Mercury 90-81 Lynx
Advertisement