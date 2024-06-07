How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.
With 78.6 points per game on average, the Phoenix Mercury sit eighth in the league. They are 11th in terms of assists per game (18.6) but sixth in terms of rebounds per game (35.2).
The Minnesota Lynx, on the other hand, score 86.4 points per game, which is the second most in the league. They have the most assists in the league (24.0 per game) and rank seventh in rebounds per game (34.9), which shows how well they work as a team and how well they use the ball on offense.
Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time
The epic WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx will take place on June 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|June 07 2024
|Time
|10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT
|Arena
|Footprint Center
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming platform.
Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Team News
Phoenix Mercury Team News
Brittney Griner, is out due to a broken left toe. Griner is expected to be absent and reassessed in the upcoming weeks.
With a 42.8% field goal percentage and an average of 22.5 points per game, Kahleah Copper has been a strong player for her squad.
Minnesota Lynx Team News
Diamond Miller had surgery on her right knee and that she would not be able to play for a while.
Napheesa Collier has been a compelling player averaging 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|May 31 2024
|Lynx 95-71 Mercury
|Sep 03 2023
|Lynx 86-73 Mercury
|July 07 2023
|Lynx 75-64 Mercury
|July 01 2023
|Mercury 76-86 Lynx
|May 25 2023
|Mercury 90-81 Lynx