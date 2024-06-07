How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx, as well as team news and start time.

The Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA matchup on June 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

With 78.6 points per game on average, the Phoenix Mercury sit eighth in the league. They are 11th in terms of assists per game (18.6) but sixth in terms of rebounds per game (35.2).

The Minnesota Lynx, on the other hand, score 86.4 points per game, which is the second most in the league. They have the most assists in the league (24.0 per game) and rank seventh in rebounds per game (34.9), which shows how well they work as a team and how well they use the ball on offense.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx will take place on June 07, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date June 07 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx live on ION TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming platform.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx Team News

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Brittney Griner, is out due to a broken left toe. Griner is expected to be absent and reassessed in the upcoming weeks.

With a 42.8% field goal percentage and an average of 22.5 points per game, Kahleah Copper has been a strong player for her squad.

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Diamond Miller had surgery on her right knee and that she would not be able to play for a while.

Napheesa Collier has been a compelling player averaging 21.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA matchups: