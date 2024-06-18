How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty are ready to face off to open a thrilling WNBA game on June 18, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Phoenix Mercury are coming into this game after beating the Seattle Storm 87–78, whereas the Liberty, beat the Las Vegas Aces 90–82 in their last matchup.

The Mercury have a 5-2 record at home and a 3-1 record in games decided by three points or less, showing that they can handle close games.

The Liberty have a great 6-1 record when they're away from home. They are positioned fifth in the WNBA and score 37.3 points per game on average in the paint, where Breanna Stewart scores 10.6 points per game.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. The Liberty beat the Mercury 81–78 in their last game on May 30, with Sabrina Ionescu scoring 22 points to lead the way.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty is set to take place on 18 June 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date June 18 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty live on CBSSN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Team News

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Kahleah Copper shoots 44.4% of the time and scores 24.0 points per game, which is the most on the Mercury.

Natasha Mack grabs 6.1 rebounds, with 4.2 coming from defense and 1.9 from offense.

Diana Taurasi has scored 16.7 points per game for the team in their last 10 games.

New York Liberty Team News

Stewart scores 18.6 points, grabs 9.6 rebounds, gives 3.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Lonescu has scored 18.6 points per game over the last 10 games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: