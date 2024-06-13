How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces are set to face off in a thrilling WNBA action on June 13, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET.

The Mercury has an impressive Points Per Game score, coming in at seventh with an average of 80.3 points per game. However, their defense isn't very impressive, as they sit in tenth place with 84.4 points allowed per game.

On the other hand, the Aces have a better offense (they rank second in Points Per Game along with an average of 85.7), and their defense is stronger (they rank seventh in Points Against Per Game with 82.1).

The Aces have a slight edge in Field Goal Percentage (41.8%), which is an important measure of how well they shoot. They are ranked seventh, while the Mercury are ranked 12th, well behind them at 40.3%.

Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Las Vegas Aces to start an electrifying WNBA matchup on 13 June 2024, at 10:00 pm ET, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date 13 June 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces live on Amazon Prime US Streaming Platform.

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Key player Kahleah Copper scores 24.0 points per game as well as a 44.0% field goal percentage and 79.7% free throw percentage.

Natasha Mack dominates the Mercury's rebounding with 6.8 rebounds per game, including 4.7 defensive and 2.1 offensive.

Mercury's offense relies on Natasha Cloud's strategic thinking, she averages 7.6 assists and 3.9 turnovers in 34.1 minutes.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

Chelsea Gray is ruled out of the team's lineup with a foot injury.

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson scores 28.3 points a game and shoots 50.8% from the field. Wilson dominates the game with 11.8 rebounds per game.

Jackie Young provides good strategic planning with 7.0 assists a game in 35.3 minutes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces in WNBA matchups: