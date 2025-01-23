How to watch today's Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis vs Wichita State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 24 Memphis Tigers (14-4) aim to keep their momentum going as they host the Wichita State Shockers (11-7) on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at FedExForum. Memphis enters the game riding a three-game home winning streak.

The Shockers are eager to turn their fortunes around, as they've encountered a tough stretch in AAC play, sitting at 1-4 in the conference. Wichita State stumbled out of the gate with three consecutive losses in AAC action, including setbacks to USF and UTSA. They bounced back with a decisive double-digit win over Charlotte but couldn’t sustain the momentum, falling 75-72 at home to East Carolina last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are holding strong near the top of the AAC standings at 4-1. Memphis has been dominant in many conference games, securing comfortable wins over FAU and close victories against North Texas and East Carolina. Although they fell to Temple on the road last week, they responded with a convincing 77-68 triumph over Charlotte on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis vs. the Wichita State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Tigers and the Wichita State Shockers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Tigers and the Wichita State Shockers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Memphis Tigers vs Wichita State Shockers play-by-play commentary on radio

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

PJ Haggerty continues to light it up offensively, scoring 21 or more points in three of his last four outings, including a stellar 25-point performance against East Carolina. The sophomore guard is averaging an impressive 22.1 points per game on an efficient 50% shooting. Senior guard Tyrese Hunter also provides consistent contributions, tallying 15 points in the win over Charlotte while averaging 15.1 points per game.

Colby Rogers has faced a few challenges recently, shooting under 34% in four of his last five games. Despite this, the senior guard has remained a key contributor, averaging 11.7 points per game. Dain Dainja, on the other hand, has been reliable, shooting 50% or better in four of his last five matchups. The senior forward is posting averages of 11.7 points per game this season.

Wichita State Shockers team news & key performers

For Wichita State, Xavier Bell has been a bright spot, delivering four 20-point games this season. He scored 18 points in the tough loss to East Carolina and is averaging 14.5 points on an efficient 46% shooting. Senior guard Justin Hill has had a quieter stretch recently but still holds a solid 13.5-point average this season.

Corey Washington has been a steady presence, notching at least 15 points in four of his last six appearances. The junior forward is contributing 13.2 points per game. Senior center Quincy Ballard showcased his potential with a 22-point performance against UTSA. He’s enjoying a fantastic season, averaging 10 points and 8 rebounds per game.