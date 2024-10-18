How to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Miami Heat in their final preseason game ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season opener against the Jazz next Wednesday.

The Grizzlies held off the surging Indiana Pacers (1-2), winning 120-116 on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to wrap up their preseason road slate with a 3-0 record.

There are few more promising signs for the Miami Heat at this point in the season. In just 20:55 of play, during a night when he was removed early in the third quarter, Jimmy Butler displayed his active and aggressive style, scoring 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting and recording three steals in Wednesday night’s 120-111 victory.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Miami Heat in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Friday, October 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat live on:

National TV : NBA League Pass

: NBA League Pass Local TV channel: BSSUN, BSSE-MEM

BSSUN, BSSE-MEM Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Guard Yuki Kawamura once again demonstrated his remarkable abilities, helping the Memphis Grizzlies secure a closely-contested 120-116 win over the Indiana Pacers. Coming off the bench, Kawamura finished with 10 points and a game-high seven assists, solidifying his reputation as a player to keep an eye on this season.

The star of the Japanese national team, recognized for his electrifying playmaking skills, achieved his first double-digit scoring performance of the preseason. Another key contributor for the Grizzlies was rookie center Zach Edey, selected ninth overall in the draft, who made a notable impact with a strong showing, amassing 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Miami Heat team news

In the four preseason games the Miami Heat have participated in, Butler has played in all of them, marking a new personal best since joining the team.

Butler delivered his strongest performance of the preseason, leading the Heat to their third consecutive preseason win with a 120-111 triumph over the Atlanta Hawks at the Kaseya Center. He finished with 24 points and three steals in just 20 minutes of action, including two three-pointers and a remarkable eight free throw attempts.

The Heat may keep their starters on the floor for this matchup, with Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and Bam Adebayo expected to be the first five players to take the court.

