How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks will be taking on the Miami Heat as the Las Vegas Summer League action continues on Wednesday.

The Mavericks Summer League squad got absolutely hammered 108-88 by the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night in Las Vegas, in a game where the score flattered Dallas, who fell to 0-2 in Vegas, but have another chance.

In stark contrast, the Summer League Miami Heat have started 2-0 and look poised to make the showcase's playoffs.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat NBA Summer League game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat is set to take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat live on ESPN2 Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

You can watch every game of summer league live on ESPN+ for under $11 when you sign up for one month of access on ESPN’s streaming service.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat Team News

Dallas Mavericks

After scooping just 11 points on 2-of-10 shooting in the Mavericks first Summer League game on Friday, Olivier Maxence-Prosper was much better against the Grizzlies, but it was still a difficult game for the Mavericks first round pick from last summer. Prosper led the team with 16 points, but struggled from the floor again shooting 6-of-14.

Aside from that, there were no bright spots in the heavy defeat to Grizzlies. While Dallas' NBA roster is locked in as a contender, there just isn't much quality on display in the Summer League one.

Miami Heat

Former Indiana center Kel'el Ware has played well so far during Summer League with the Miami Heat, averaging 18.3 points in his first three Summer League games. Ware had 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, leading the Heat to their second straight win when the Heat took on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

The Heat were led by 2023 first-round pick Jamie Jaquez Jr., who posted 23 points and has now left Las Vegas. Josh Christopher also put up 23 points, including six three-pointers. That confirmed Monday was his last summer league game. He played two games before leaving Las Vegas.

Head-to-Head