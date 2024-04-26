Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers, including how to watch and team news.

The electrifying NBA clash between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers is set to take place on April 26, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Mavericks have a record of 50-32 and a strong home record of 25-16. They rely on their defense to hold opponents to 101.0 points per game and their offense to score an average of 96.5 points themselves.

On the other hand, the Clippers have an overall record of 51-31 and an impressive away record of 26-15. They have a balanced offense that scores 101.0 points per game and a tough defense that lets opponents score only 96.5 points per game.

This upcoming game will be a test of skill, strategy, and drive, as both teams try to get a crucial win in their quest for playoff success.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Dallas Mavericks will face off against the LA Clippers on April 26, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers on ESPN, and DirecTV Stream.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers Team News

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Dallas Mavericks' starter, Tim Hardaway Jr.'s status is in question due to an illness.

Even with his potential absence, the Mavericks still have a strong team with their best players at the center.

With an impressive average of 33.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, Luka Doncic continues to be the Mavericks' main player. He shows off his amazing scoring, rebounding, and playmaking skills.

Along with Doncic, Dereck Lively II has become a defensive rock for the team. He averages an amazing 3.0 blocks per game, which protects the basket and makes it hard for opponents to score.

LA Clippers Team News

The Los Angeles Clippers have a strong group that includes top players who have been key to their success all season.

James Harden has been an outstanding player for the Clippers, averaging a strong 28.0 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game while displaying his flexibility on both sides of the floor.

Ivica Zubac has been a dominant force in the paint. He averages an amazing 15.0 rebounds per game, which gives the team important second chances and keeps the defense together.

Additionally, Russell Westbrook's toughness and defensive skills have also been very helpful. He contributes two steals per game, which slows down rival offenses and helps the Clippers' transition game.

With so many talented players and a deep roster, the Clippers will be a tough opponent for the Mavericks.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers in NBA matches: