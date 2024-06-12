How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to take on the Boston Celtics in a crucial Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 12, 2024, at 8:30 PM ET, at Mavericks' home ground.

The Boston Celtics are ahead 2-0 in the NBA Finals series going into Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics beat the Mavericks 105–98 in their most recent game on June 10. Jrue Holiday scored 26 points to lead the team. At the same time, Mavericks star Luka Doncic was leading the team with 32 points.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently fifth in the Western Conference. They have a 50-32 record overall and a 25-16 record at home.

The Boston Celtics are the league's top team in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics have a 64-18 record overall and a 27-14 record on the road.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Date and Tip-off Time

The Dallas Mavericks are ready to face off against the Boston Celtics in a high-voltage NBA matchup on 12 June 2024, at 8:30 PM ET, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date 12 June 2024 Time 8:30 PM ET Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics live on ABC TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Luka Doncic scores 33.9 points, grabs 9.2 rebounds, and gives out 9.8 assists per game. He shoots 48.7% from the field along with 38.2% from three-point range, making 4.1 three-pointers per game.

Kyrie Irving scores 25.6 points, gives out 5.2 assists, and grabs 5 boards.

Daniel Gafford helps on defense with 0.9 steals in addition to 2.1 blocks per game scores 11.0 points, grabs 7.6 rebounds, and gives out 1.6 assists per game.

Boston Celtics Team News

Jayson Tatum scores 26.9 points, grabs 8.1 rebounds, and gives out 4.9 assists per game. He makes 3.1 three-pointers per game and shoots 47.1% from the field as well as 37.6% coming from three-point range this season.

Jaylen Brown scores 23 points, grabs 5.5 rebounds and gives out 3.6 assists. He shoots 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from outside the line, making 2.1 three-pointers.

Derrick White gives the Celtics 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1 steal, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in NBA matchups: