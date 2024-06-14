How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

The Dallas Mavericks host the Boston Celtics in the thrilling NBA Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 14, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks created some drama, but the Boston Celtics are about to win the championship. The Mavericks mounted a fierce fourth-quarter comeback on Wednesday, but the Celtics held on to take a 3-0 series lead.

The Celtics led Game 3 by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter and held on for a seven-point victory despite Kristaps Porziņģis' injury. The series is strongly favored to be won by the Celtics. In the playoffs, no NBA team has ever recovered from a 3-0 series disadvantage. Dallas' only goal right now is to stay out of the sweep. The data indicates that it's over. Boston could very soon be celebrating an 18th championship that sets a record.

The Celtics, who might defeat the Mavericks in Game 4 on Friday night, were attempting to maintain as much normalcy as possible on what may have been the final day of the NBA's 78th season. A victory would bring the team's first championship in 16 years. Boston came close to winning the Eastern Conference Finals the previous year, coming back from a three-game deficit to force a Game 7 at home against Miami, but ultimately lost. This came after they lost to Golden State in the 2022 NBA Finals, which also took place in Boston.

The Celtics can only lose this series if they lose the next four games. One interesting fact is that teams that are ahead 3-0 in a best-of-seven series have never lost—156 teams have gone up 3-0 and won in the end. Another fact is that the Celtics haven't lost four straight games in a season since May 2021, which was after two coaching changes and a lot of roster turnover.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics will take place on June 14, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, TX, USA.

Date 14 June 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, TX

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics live on ABC TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics Team News

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Luka Doncic has been the Dallas Mavericks' best player. He scores an average of 28.9 points per game and makes 44.4% of his field goal attempts. He is also great at other parts of the game. He gives 8.4 assists and 9.6 rebounds each game, including 0.8 offensive rebounds.

Boston Celtics Team News

Jayson Tatum has been very important to the Boston Celtics. He scores 25.2 points per game on average and makes 42.6% of his field goals. With 6.2 assists, 10.1 rebounds, and 0.9 offensive rebounds per game, he is also making a big difference in other areas.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics in the NBA matchups: