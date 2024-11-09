Mateusz Bogusz delivers dramatic game-winner vs. Vancouver Whitecaps to send LAFC to MLS Conference Semifinals

In a tightly-contested affair, Bogusz's goal in the second half proved to be decisive.

It wasn't easy but Los Angeles FC are through to the Major League Soccer Western Conference semifinals after a 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at BMO Stadium.

Mateusz Bogusz took advantage of an incredible long ball from defender Aaron Long, along with a defensive miscue, to score past Yohei Takaoka in the 62nd minute. Despite the final scoreline, this is a match where Vancouver largely had the run of play.

Vanni Sartini's side dominated possession with 58 percent of the ball, yet it struggled to be incisive and LAFC would take advantage in the final 45 minutes. Steve Cherundolo changed the formation from 3-4-3 to a 4-3-3 and subbed in Olivier Giroud at halftime. While the Frenchman wouldn't score, he gave the home side a focal point. Giroud created a chance early in the second half that should've been scored by Denis Bouanga. Still, Bogusz would ultimately be the difference and LAFC's defense held firm to ensure the win.

LAFC will now wait to see when they will host the No. 4-seeded Seattle Sounders on the weekend of Nov. 23 - when MLS resumes its season following the international break.