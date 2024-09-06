How to watch today's Maryland Whipsnakes vs New York Atlas Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the Maryland Whipsnakes and the New York Atlas, as well as start time and team news.

The Maryland Whipsnakes will take on the top-seeded New York Atlas to start a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game on September 06, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT. After five straight wins, the defending winner Maryland Whipsnakes will meet the New York Atlas in the semifinals.

The Maryland Whipsnakes have a 6-4 record, while the New York Atlas are in first place with a 7-3 record.

The Atlas is getting more goals than the Whipsnakes (15.1 per game on average vs. 13.5). Furthermore, the Atlas has also scored 151 goals, compared to 135, which is more than the Whipsnakes.

The Whipsnakes have scored 117 one-point goals, whereas the Atlas have scored 139, just a few more than them.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs New York Atlas: Date and Tip-off Time

The Maryland Whipsnakes and the New York Atlas are ready to meet in an epic Premier League Lacrosse game on September 06, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at James M. Shuart Stadium, in Uniondale, New York.

Date September 06, 2024 Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue James M. Shuart Stadium Location Uniondale, New York

How to watch Maryland Whipsnakes vs New York Atlas Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the Maryland Whipsnakes and the New York Atlas live on the ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Maryland Whipsnakes vs New York Atlas Team News

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

Joseph Nardella is the Whipsnakes' best player. In nine games, he has won 67% of the faceoffs and collected 93 groundballs.

Brendan Krebs is good in goal, making 124 saves (53% of his shots) in ten games.

Petey LaSalla has appeared in one game, but he has helped with three ground balls and a 36% win rate in faceoffs.

New York Atlas Team News

Trevor Baptiste is Atlas's best faceoff player, winning 66% of the 263 faceoffs he has attempted and grabbing 109 groundballs.

Liam Entenmann has done a great job in goal, making 71 saves in six games with a 59% save rate.

Tim Troutner added strength to the defense with 61 saves during five games with a 51% save rate.