How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Maryland Terrapins (16-5) aim to extend their three-game winning streak when they welcome the No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers (16-4) to XFINITY Center for a Big Ten showdown on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The Badgers have put together a strong campaign, sitting in fourth place in the Big Ten with a 16-4 record. They rebounded in dominant fashion from a tough 85-83 road loss to UCLA, crushing Nebraska 83-55 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Maryland holds the fifth spot in the conference standings and is coming off a thrilling 79-78 victory over Indiana. The Terrapins have been on a roll, winning three straight and five of their last six, with their only defeat in that stretch coming in overtime at Northwestern. Before their January 23 road clash with Illinois, the Terps had yet to win a true road game this season. To stay competitive in the Big Ten race, they needed to prove they could win away from home—and they did just that with a commanding 91-70 win over the Illini.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Maryland Terrapins vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Maryland Terrapins vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Wisconsin Badgers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Wisconsin Badgers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins and the Wisconsin Badgers on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Maryland Terrapins vs Wisconsin Badgers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

For Maryland, Rodney Rice played the hero against Indiana, draining a clutch three-pointer with seven seconds remaining to secure the win after the Terrapins had nearly squandered a double-digit lead late in the second half. Rice finished with 23 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting (5-of-7 from three). Ja'Kobi Gillespie was equally impressive, contributing 18 points and dishing out nine assists.

The Terrapins are led by standout freshman Derik Queen, who is averaging 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 55.5% from the field. Gillespie, a transfer from Belmont, has been a steady presence in the backcourt, posting 14.6 points and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 47.2% from the floor and 42.1% from deep.

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

In their rout of Nebraska, John Tonje put up 27 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Wisconsin’s charge. The Badgers were on fire from beyond the arc, knocking down 17-of-37 (46%) from deep while stifling Nebraska to just 34% shooting overall (10-of-30 from three-point range). John Blackwell, a promising sophomore, has been a key contributor, averaging 16.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting an efficient 48.5% from the field and 34.8% from deep.

Wisconsin boasts one of the most balanced rosters in the country, putting up 82.5 points per contest while shooting 47.2% from the floor, 36.2% from three, and leading the nation with an 85.3% free throw percentage. On the defensive end, they allow 70.3 points per game, holding opponents to 41.6% shooting overall and 31.2% from long range.