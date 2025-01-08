How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs USC Trojans NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs USC NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 4 USC Trojans (14-1, 4-0 Big Ten) will square off against the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins (14-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET at the XFINITY Center.

The Trojans, boasting a 14-1 overall record and a perfect 4-0 start in Big Ten play, have been on a tear with 10 consecutive wins since their 74-61 setback against Notre Dame on November 23. Under the guidance of head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, USC has proven its mettle, including a thrilling 72-70 triumph over UConn in late December, marking their most impressive victory this season.

On the other side, the Terrapins are coming off a strong 74-66 road victory against No. 23 Iowa, with Kaylene Smikle lighting up the scoreboard for a season-high 26 points. Smikle leads Maryland’s offense with 18.1 points per game and has been a model of consistency, hitting double figures in 13 consecutive games. She earned Co-Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Monday, her fourth career weekly accolade, after averaging 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 11 steals over three wins.

Maryland Terrapins vs USC Trojans NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the USC Trojans will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at XFINITY Center at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins and the USC Trojans live on:

National TV channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Maryland Terrapins vs USC Trojans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Maryland's offensive arsenal runs deep, featuring six players averaging over eight points per contest. Shyanne Sellers has been a steady presence, scoring in double digits in 10 straight games. The Terrapins also have a promising trio of freshmen—Ava McKennie, Kyndal Walker, and Breanna Williams—all of whom bring championship pedigree from their high school days.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

Kiki Iriafen and JuJu Watkins have been the backbone of the Trojans' offense, consistently scoring in double figures in all 15 games so far. Watkins has found her rhythm from beyond the arc, hitting at least one three-pointer in the last 10 outings. The duo made history on November 29, becoming only the second USC pair to each drop 30 or more points in a single game during their win over SLU. Earlier in the season, Gottlieb celebrated her 300th career coaching win with a commanding 123-39 victory over CSUN on November 12.