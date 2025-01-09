How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs UCLA NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Maryland Terrapins (11-4) will aim to extend their eight-game home winning streak as they host the No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-4) on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bruins started the season strong but have hit some turbulence in recent weeks. They opened with a win over Rider but stumbled in their second game against New Mexico. UCLA then found their rhythm with a nine-game winning streak, dispatching teams like Boston University, Lehigh, Idaho State, Cal State Fullerton, and others. However, their last four outings have been less consistent, going 1-3 with their lone victory coming against Gonzaga and losses to North Carolina, Nebraska, and Michigan, leaving them at 11-4 overall.

Maryland, on the other hand, also began the season on a high note but has yet to find success in the new year. The Terrapins secured wins over Manhattan, Mount St. Mary’s, and Florida A&M before dropping a game to Marquette. They rebounded with five straight victories against teams like Canisius, Villanova, and Ohio State. However, after another setback against Purdue, Maryland put together a smaller streak, beating St. Francis PA, Syracuse, and Maryland Eastern Shore. Most recently, the Terrapins have faltered, suffering losses to Washington and Oregon, bringing their record to 11-4.

Maryland Terrapins vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Friday, January 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins and the UCLA Bruins on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

For the Terrapins, Rodney Rice stood out in their loss to Oregon, dropping 19 points. Maryland’s offensive anchor is 6'10 freshman Derik Queen, who averages 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. In the Oregon matchup, Queen recorded 17 points and five boards. Joining him in the frontcourt is 6'9 forward Julian Reese, who contributes 13.0 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds per game. Reese had an impressive showing against Washington with 22 points and seven rebounds. Neither Queen nor Reese rely on outside shooting, with just two combined made threes this season—both by Queen.

Maryland’s perimeter scoring comes from Ja’Kobi Gillespie, a 6'1 junior guard who’s connected on 33 three-pointers at an efficient 41.8% from beyond the arc, averaging 13.0 points per game. As both teams look to regain momentum, this Big Ten clash promises to be a thrilling battle.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

Against Michigan, Tyler Bilodeau led the Bruins with 17 points. The 6'9 junior forward, weighing in at 230 pounds, is UCLA's top scorer, averaging 14.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. A sharpshooter, Bilodeau has knocked down 19 three-pointers this season at a 40.4% clip. He recently scored a season-high 26 points in the loss to North Carolina. Another key contributor is Eric Dailey Jr., a 6'8 sophomore who transferred from Oklahoma State over the summer. Dailey averages 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and had 13 points in the Michigan loss. Sebastian Mack, a 6'3 guard who started 30 games last season as a freshman, rounds out UCLA’s double-digit scorers with 10.2 points per game.