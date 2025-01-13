How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Minnesota NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-8) travel to face the Maryland Terrapins (12-4), hoping to end a streak of four consecutive road losses.

There's no sugarcoating it—this Minnesota squad has struggled mightily. Two games ago, they suffered a heart-wrenching double-overtime loss to Ohio State by a single point. Their woes continued in their most recent matchup, where they managed just 59 points against Wisconsin while conceding 80, resulting in another defeat.

Maryland, on the other hand, snapped a two-game skid with an impressive bounce-back win. The Terrapins took on UCLA, holding their opponent to just 61 points while lighting up the scoreboard with 79 points of their own.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Maryland Terrapins vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Maryland Terrapins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Xfinity Center College Park in College Park, Maryland.

Date Monday, January 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Xfinity Center College Park Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on:

TV Channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Maryland Terrapins vs Minnesota Golden Gophers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

For Maryland, freshman center Derik Queen is the go-to player, averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest. Additional players to watch include junior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (13.9 PPG, 4.1 APG), senior forward Julian Reese (13.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG), and senior guard Selton Miguel (11.8 PPG).

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news & key performers

Dawson Garcia, a senior forward, leads the charge for Minnesota, averaging 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Other key contributors include senior guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (11.9 PPG, 3.1 APG), senior guard Lu'Cye Patterson (10.4 PPG, 3.8 APG), and senior forward Parker Fox (7.4 PPG).