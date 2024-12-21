How to watch today's Marquette Golden Eagles vs Xavier Musketeers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Marquette vs Xavier NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Xavier Musketeers square off on Saturday in a college basketball matchup at the Cintas Center.

The Golden Eagles kicked off the season strong with an 8-0 start, securing wins over teams like Stony Brook, George Mason, Central Michigan, Maryland, Purdue, Georgia, Stonehill, and Western Carolina. However, their momentum slowed recently with a 2-2 stretch, including setbacks against Iowa State and Dayton, paired with victories over Wisconsin and Butler.

The Musketeers, meanwhile, started their campaign with six consecutive wins, taking down Texas Southern, IUPUI, Jackson State, Wake Forest, Siena, and South Carolina. Since then, they’ve struggled, going 2-4 with losses to Michigan, TCU, Cincinnati, and UConn.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs Xavier Musketeers: Date and tip-off time

The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Xavier Musketeers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Saturday, December 21, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Cintas Center Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Marquette Golden Eagles vs Xavier Musketeers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Marquette Golden Eagles and Xavier Musketeers on:

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Marquette Golden Eagles vs Xavier Musketeers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

In their win over Butler, Kam Jones spearheaded Marquette’s effort, tallying 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. The 6ft 5in senior guard has been a consistent force, raising his scoring average to 20.3 points per game this season. Jones has been on fire lately, scoring at least 18 points in each of his last three outings, highlighted by a stellar 32-point performance against Wisconsin. He’s a reliable perimeter threat, knocking down 22 three-pointers on 37.9% shooting from beyond the arc.

Complementing Jones is David Joplin, a 6'8 senior forward contributing 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. While Joplin leads the team with 26 made triples, his long-range accuracy hovers just under 30%. Stevie Mitchell, a 6'3 senior guard, adds 11.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, rounding out Marquette’s key scoring options.

Xavier Musketeers team news & key performers

For Xavier, their effort in the loss to UConn was led by Ryan Conwell, who dropped 23 points, including three three-pointers. The 6'4 junior guard is Xavier’s top scorer this season, averaging 17.0 points per game and excelling from long range with 42 made threes on a scorching 45.7% clip.

A transfer from Indiana State, Conwell has been on a roll, scoring at least 15 points in each of his last five contests. Not far behind him is Zach Freemantle, a 6'9 senior forward averaging 16.9 points and a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game. Freemantle showcased his dominance in a recent win over Morgan State, recording 27 points and 10 rebounds. Dayvion McKnight, a 6'0 senior guard, rounds out Xavier’s double-digit scorers, contributing 10.9 points and 4.6 assists per game.