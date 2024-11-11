How to watch today's Marquette Golden Eagles vs Central Michigan Chippewas NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Eagles vs Central Michigan NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) hit the road Monday night to face the 18th-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0).

The visitors started the season strong with a road win over South Alabama but stumbled at home against Stony Brook, dropping to 1-1. Now, the Chippewas face a challenging task as they travel to take on a top-tier, power conference team.

Meanwhile, the hosts are coming off a dominant home victory over George Mason on Friday, boosting their record to 2-0. The Golden Eagles will be eager to keep their perfect start intact as they step onto the court for this matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Marquette Golden Eagles vs the Central Michigan Chippewas NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs Central Michigan Chippewas: Date and tip-off time

The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Central Michigan Chippewas in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Monday, November 11, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Marquette Golden Eagles vs Central Michigan Chippewas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Marquette Golden Eagles and Central Michigan Chippewas live on:

National TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Marquette Golden Eagles vs Central Michigan Chippewas play-by-play commentary on radio

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

The Golden Eagles have shown strong defensive play, ranking 89th in the nation by allowing just 62.5 points per game. Kam Jones leads their offense, averaging an impressive 28 points with 5.5 assists. David Joplin (20 points, 8.5 rebounds) and Chase Ross (17 points, 6.5 rebounds, four assists) offer reliable secondary scoring. Ben Gold, Stevie Mitchell, Caedin Hamilton, Zaide Lowery, Royce Parham, and Tre Norman are also vital contributors under coach Shaka Smart.

Central Michigan Chippewas team news & key performers

Jakobi Heady leads the Chippewas in scoring, putting up 14.5 points and pulling down eight rebounds per game. Anthony Pritchard has been a versatile asset with 12 points, six assists, and 5.5 steals on average, while Kyler Vanderjagt adds solid support, contributing 10.5 points. Ugnius Jarusevicius (10 points, five boards), Damarion Bonds (10 points), along with Cayden Vasko, Hunter Harding, Bryan Ndjonga, and Shaedon Simpson provide key depth for coach Tony Barbee.