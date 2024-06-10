How to watch today's Seattle Mariners vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Mariners are ready to host the Chicago White Sox to start a thrilling MLB action on June 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.

The White Sox want to end their losing streak of six games on the road.

Seattle has an overall record of 37-30 and a home record of 21-11. The Mariners have done quite well, going 14-6 when they hit two or more home runs.

However, Chicago has a 17-49 record overall and a 5-26 record when they're away from home. The White Sox have a 5-12 record in games decided by one run, indicating that they have problems in close games.

This upcoming game marks the first time meeting between these two teams this season.

Seattle Mariners vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The highly-anticipated MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox will take place on June 10, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at T-Mobile Park, in Seattle, Washington.

Date June 10, 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs Chicago White Sox Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox on MLB.TV and ESPN+ Streaming Platforms.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into NBCSCH, and ROOTS Channels.

Seattle Mariners vs Chicago White Sox Team News

Seattle Mariners Team News

Seattle placed Ty France to the 10-day injured list with a heel issue.

Sam Haggerty has been added to the 60-day injured list with an Achilles injury.

Jorge Polanco is ruled out for 10 days due to a hamstring issue.

Chicago White Sox Team News

Tommy Pham is sidelined for 10 days due to his ankle issue.

Dominic Fletcher is ruled out for 10 days due to a shoulder injury.

Mike Clevinger is placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago White Sox in MLB matchups: