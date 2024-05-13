How to watch today’s Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

The Kansas City Royals (25-17) and Seattle Mariners (22-19) will open up a three-game MLB series at T-Mobile Park on Monday.

The Royals are showing every sign that they aren't a fluke, and instead a quality baseball team now. The weeks go by and the Royals remain several games above .500. The Royals would be a playoff side if the season curtails today. Not only that, but they have a cushion of a few games in the race for a playoff spot.

The Mariners, meanwhile, are just 22-19 through 41 games. They are a few games worse than the Royals in mid-May, something not many predicted at the start of the season. The Mariners haven't been bad, but they haven't excelled, either.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news and head-to-head results.

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The MLB clash between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals takes place on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 9:40pm ET/ 6:40pm PT at Seattle, Washington, Texas.

Date Monday, May 13, 2024 Time 9:40pm ET/ 6:40pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals live on MLB.tv. Bally Sports Kansas City (BSKC, Channel 671) and ROOT SPORTS Network (ROOTS, Channel 687) will broadcast the game for the local fans.

If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Seattle Mariners vs Kansas City Royals Team News

Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners' injury report paints a challenging picture, particularly for their pitching department. Tayler Saucedo is currently on the 15-day IL due to a right knee hyperextension, while Jackson Kowar faces a significant setback on the 60-day IL with a tear in his right UCL.

Joining them on the 60-day IL are Matt Brash and Gregory Santos. Infielder J.P. Crawford and outfielder Dominic Canzone are also dealing with injuries, both placed on the 10-day IL.

Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals are facing a pitching crisis, with a slew of key arms sidelined due to various injuries. Carlos Hernández and Jake Brentz find themselves on the 15-day IL with shoulder and hamstring issues, respectively.

Adding to the woes, Josh Taylor has been transferred to the 60-day IL, while Kris Bubic and Kyle Wright are also on the 60-day IL, the former recovering from Tommy John surgery and the latter nursing unspecified injury issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals: