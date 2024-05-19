Manchester City vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City are just 90 minutes away from a history-making fourth straight Premier League title and will look to clinch victory against West Ham United at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon as the title race goes down to the wire on the final day.

The Citizens avoided a late slip-up by beating Tottenham 2-0 in North London on Tuesday evening to overtake Arsenal and move two points clear at the top of the table with just one game left to play. The Hammers, meanwhile, will look to play party spoilers here in a contest that will mark the end of the David Moyes era.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 am EST Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 11:00 am EST on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City will be broadcast live on Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock, Telemundo and NBC.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson is ruled out for the final two games of the season with a fractured eye socket sustained in midweek, while midfielder Kevin De Bruyne should be fit to feature despite sustaining a knock to his Achilles against Tottenham.

Stefan Ortega is set to deputise between the sticks in the absence of Ederson. Otherwise, Pep Guardiola is unlikely to make too many changes, if any.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

West Ham team news

Nayef Aguerd (ankle) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (knock) will both be assessed before kickoff, while Man City loanee Kalvin Phillips is ineligible to face his parent club and is also suffering from a calf injury.

West Ham United possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Kudus, Paqueta; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Bowen, Cornet

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/09/23 West Ham United 1-3 Manchester City Premier League 04/05/23 Manchester City 3-0 West Ham United Premier League 07/08/22 West Ham United 0–2 Manchester City Premier League 15/05/22 West Ham United 2-2 Manchester City Premier League 28/11/21 Manchester City 2-1 West Ham United Premier League

