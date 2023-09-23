Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Man City and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Nottingham Forest up next in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Cityzens have maintained a 100 per cent win record this season and have a two-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham in the league standings. Anything less than a win will be a disappointing result for Pep Guardiola's team.

The visitors have not had a great start to the season. They have only managed to win two out of their six games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Burnley with Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring the equaliser.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man City vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am EDT Venue: Etihad Stadium

The game between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 10am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Man City vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo, Universo, USA and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

Bernardo Silva has been sidelined for an undisclosed period due to a leg injury he sustained during the victory over Red Star. He will now join Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, and Jack Grealish in the treatment room in Manchester.

Mateo Kovacic has been absent from the last two matches due to a back muscle problem. However, Pep Guardiola has hinted that the midfielder may make a comeback to the matchday squad for the upcoming game on Saturday.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Nunes; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Nottingham Forest team news

As for Nottingham Forest, they will be without Harry Toffolo due to an FA suspension, and there is uncertainty about Brazilian midfielder Danilo's availability for Saturday's match.

Felipe, Wayne Hennessey and Serge Aurier are all doubtful to play due to injuries. Willy Boly, who is currently unwell, will also undergo assessment before kickoff.

Forest predicted XI: Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Aina, Sangare, Mangala, Tavares; Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, Panzo, Boly, Mbe Soh, Williams, Montiel, Aina, Drager Midfielders: Kouyate, Yates, O'Brien, Freuler, Shelvey, Arter, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Awoniyi, Mighten, Johnson, Dennis, Wood, Elanga, Hwang

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Manchester City Premier League September 2022 Manchester City 6 - 0 Nottingham Forest Premier League January 2009 Manchester City 0 - 3 Nottingham Forest FA Cup March 2002 Manchester City 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest Championship October 2001 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Manchester City Championship

