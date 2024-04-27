Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage NBA clash between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers is set to take place on April 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

The Orlando Magic have a solid 47-35 record overall, and their 29-12 record at home shows how dominant they are. They are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

They have 84.5 points per game (PPG) on average and 40.5 rebounds per game (RPG) proving that the Magic are strong on both ends of the court.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers, have also had a good season. They have a record of 48–34 overall. They have a 22–19 record on the road, however, they are still in fourth place in the Eastern Conference rankings.

The Cavaliers have good attacking skills, scoring 96.5 points per game on average and passing the ball smoothly with 19.5 assists per game (APG).

As the Orlando Magic get ready to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the excitement for the matchup is increasing since both teams have excellent records and are strong in different areas of the game.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying NBA match between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers will take place on 27 April 2024, at 1:00 pm ET at Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

Date April 27 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Arena Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT, and MAX.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Orlando Magic Team News

This upcoming match for the Orlando Magic against the Cavaliers is a bit uncertain because shooting guard Jalen Suggs is marked as a game-time decision (GTD). The Magic's backcourt rotation and defensive intensity could be affected by Suggs's possible loss.

The Magic can count on the excellent service of their best players. Paolo Banchero has been the team's best offensive player, averaging an amazing 22.5 points per game (PPG) and giving the frontcourt a lot of scoring power and versatility.

Additionally, Franz Wagner has also been a dominant force on the boards, getting seven rebounds per game (RPG). This indicates that he can control his opponent's defense and help the team victory overall.

With their best players leading the way, the Magic will attempt to get past any challenges and earn a crucial win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

There is some uncertainty for the Cleveland Cavaliers because Craig Porter, Ty Jerome, and Dean Wade are all marked as game-time decisions (GTD). Their possible absence could make it harder for the team to rotate players and plan their moves.

Even though things are unclear, the Cavaliers can still count on their best players to perform brilliantly. Donovan Mitchell has been a reliable scorer, getting an impressive 26.5 points per game (PPG). He gives the team offensive firepower and leadership.

On the other hand, Jarrett Allen has been great on the boards, averaging an amazing 19.0 rebounds per game (RPG). This shows that he can control the paint and get his team important possessions.

With Mitchell scoring most of the points and Allen controlling the boards, the Cavaliers will try to get past any problems and achieve a crucial win in their next game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA matchups: