How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx are set to face off against the Chicago Sky to start a thrilling WNBA battle on September 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. During their last matchup, the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 76-64 while the Chicago Sky emerged victorious 92-77 over the Dallas Wings.

This season, the Lynx have performed great. They have an outstanding overall performance of 27-9, with a strong 15-3 record at home. Their offense averages 82.8 points each game, which is sixth in the league. Their defense, on the other hand, is even stronger, giving up only 76.0 points for each game, which is second-best in the league.

The Chicago Sky, on the other hand, has had a tough season, boasting a 13-22 record overall and a 7-10 record on the road. Their offense hasn't been as good; they only score 78.9 points per game, which is 10th in the league, and their defense gives up 81.8 points per game, which is 7th.

The Lynx beat the Sky 79-74 during their last encounter.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The Minnesota Lynx are scheduled to clash with the Chicago Sky in an electrifying WNBA game on September 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date September 13, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky Team News

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier averages 20.4 points and 9.8 rebounds on 48.6% shooting.

Courtney Williams' 26.3 minutes and 5.3 assists with 2.4 turnovers helped the team's execution.

Chicago Sky Team News

Chennedy Carter averages 17.5 points each game on 50.0% shooting and 74.8% free throw accuracy.

Angel Reese leads the boards with 13.1 rebounds for each game, with 5.1 offensive along with 8.1 defensive.

Lindsay Allen assists 3.7 times and turns over 1.6 in 23.2 minutes.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky in WNBA matchups: