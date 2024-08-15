How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics are scheduled to meet to open a thrilling WNBA battle on August 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Following Kayla McBride's impressive 30 points in their 86-79 victory over the Atlanta Dream, the Minnesota Lynx is going to host the Washington Mystics.
The Lynx are the best defensive team in the Western Conference, allowing only 75.0 points per game alongside 40.4% shooting against them. They have an amazing 11-3 record at home.
On the other hand, the Mystics have had a tough time on the road, where they have a 3-10 record and have given up 83.8 points per game, which means they are usually behind by 4.5 points per game.
This is the second time this season that these two sides are opposing each other. On July 7, they fought again and the Lynx won 74–67. McBride scored 17 points to lead the Lynx, while Ariel Atkins earned 15 points for the Mystics.
Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time
The exciting WNBA clash between the Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics is set to take place on August 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|August 15, 2024
|Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Arena
|Target Center
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics live on ESPN 3 TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.
Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics Team News
Minnesota Lynx Team News
Olivia Epoupa is ruled out of the team's lineup with a thigh injury.
Napheesa Collier scores 20 points, grabs 10.2 boards, gives out 3.7 assists, steals 2.2 balls, and blocks 1.5.
Courtney Williams has 5.5 assists as well as 2.7 turnovers per game, which is 26.4 minutes.
Washington Mystics Team News
DiDi Richards' knee ailment and Shakira Austin's hip injury make their availability uncertain.
Karlie Samuelson will not be able to compete due to a left-hand fracture.
Brittney Sykes will probably not be able to compete until after the Olympics because of a foot illness.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics in WNBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jul 07, 2024
|Lynx 74-67 Mystics
|Aug 30, 2023
|Mystics 83-72 Lynx
|Jul 27, 2023
|Lynx 97-92Mystics
|Jun 04, 2023
|Lynx 80-78 Mystics
|May 06, 2023
|Lynx 72-69 Mystics