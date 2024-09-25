How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA Playoff Round 1 Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA playoff matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury.

The Phoenix Mercury are set to face the Minnesota Lynx in the second game of their best-of-three first-round playoff series on Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minnesota.

In the opening game, the Lynx established a solid 13-point lead by the end of the first quarter and ultimately clinched a 102-95 victory over the Mercury. However, the game didn’t unfold as smoothly as they had hoped.

The Mercury made a strong comeback, outscoring the Lynx in the last three quarters, thanks in large part to Natasha Cloud's impressive 33-point performance and a classic 21-point showing from Diana Taurasi.

Can the Mercury stave off elimination and force a decisive Game 3? Or will the Lynx move on to the Western Conference Semifinals?

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury will take place on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury live on the ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language) and Fubo TV Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury Team News & Key Players

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Key Injuries: Guard Rebecca Allen is unavailable.

The Mercury had a strong shooting performance, particularly from beyond the arc, but ultimately fell short. A sluggish start proved costly, as they found themselves trailing 32-19 after the first quarter and never fully managed to recover. Although they briefly took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter, they eventually ran out of gas. Natasha Cloud led the charge with 33 points and 10 assists, while Diana Taurasi, possibly playing in the final series of her remarkable career, contributed 21 points despite the loss.

Now, the Mercury face the challenging task of stealing Game 2 to earn the opportunity for a home game in a potential Game 3. They head into this matchup with a 1-4 record against the Lynx this season. However, the Mercury can take comfort in their shooting ability against Minnesota, having shot 50 percent from the field and an impressive 52 percent from three-point range in the first game. They matched the Lynx in rebounding and only committed four turnovers, but they must improve their start this time around to avoid repeating the mistakes of Game 1.

Lynx Key Players

Napheesa Collier: 20.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.2 FG%, 31 3PT% (31-for-100)

Courtney Williams: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 AST, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)

Alanna Smith: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 39.8 3PT% (47-for-118)

Kayla McBride: 15 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (105-for-258)

Bridget Carleton: 9.6 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (91-for-205)

Phoenix Mercury Team News

Key Injuries: Charisma Osborne (leg) and Rebecca Allen (hamstring) are both out.

The Lynx were on fire offensively right from the beginning, jumping out to a 13-point advantage by the end of the first quarter and cruising to a 102-point performance to secure their Game 1 victory.

What stands out as particularly encouraging for the Lynx heading into Game 2 is their proficiency at getting to the free-throw line and capitalizing on open shots from beyond the arc.

Mercury Key Players

Kahleah Copper: 21.1 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (69-for-220)

Natasha Cloud: 11.5 PTS, 6.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (44-for-143)

Brittney Griner: 17.8 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 57.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

Diana Taurasi: 14.9 PTS, 40 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (86-for-258)

Sophie Cunningham: 8.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (68-for-180)

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Lynx and the Mercury in the WNBA: