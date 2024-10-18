How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty WNBA Finals Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA Finals matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Liberty, one of the original franchises in the WNBA, have yet to capture a championship title. They've made it to the WNBA Finals five times but have struggled to clinch the trophy.

However, they now stand just one victory away after a thrilling Game 3 against the Minnesota Lynx. Sabrina Ionescu sank a three-pointer with only one second remaining, securing an 80-77 win for New York. The Liberty fought back from a 15-point deficit, positioning themselves on the brink of finally earning that long-sought championship ring.

It was especially poignant that Ionescu made the decisive shot after being unexpectedly left off the All-WNBA First Team earlier that day. The Liberty lead the series 2-1, with the opportunity to wrap it up on Friday in Minnesota.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Liberty and the Lynx will take place on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx live on ESPN and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Team News

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Despite dealing with various injuries, Alanna Smith made a significant impact in Game 3, posting a +20 in just 20 minutes of play, even without making a single field goal. Smith ended the game with two points, six rebounds, and four assists, demonstrating her commitment and effort for the Lynx.

Leading the charge for Minnesota were Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, who each put up impressive performances with 22 points and 19 points, respectively.

New York Liberty Team News

After falling behind by as many as 15 points in the first half of Game 3, the New York Liberty mounted a remarkable comeback to defeat the Minnesota Lynx 80-77, capped off by a game-winning shot from Sabrina Ionescu. With this victory, New York now leads the series 2-1.

Breanna Stewart delivered a standout performance to keep the Liberty competitive throughout the match, concluding the game with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. Meanwhile, Ionescu found her rhythm late in the game, contributing 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists while hitting three of her eight attempts from beyond the arc.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: