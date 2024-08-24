How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever are ready to clash with each other to start thrilling WNBA action on August 24, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Fever are in fifth place with 82.7 scores per game, just ahead of the Lynx in sixth place with 82.3 points per game.

The Lynx, on the other hand, have a much better defense than the Fever. They only allow 75.5 runs per game, which is the second-best defense in the league. Whereas, the Fever allow 86.9 points per game, which is very poor and ranks them 11th.

Indiana has a slight edge over Minnesota in field goal percentage, at 45.0% (3rd), while Minnesota's is 44.5% (4th). Both teams are good shots.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

Date August 24, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Team News

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier leads the Minnesota Lynx with 20.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 48.8% field goal shooting.

Courtney Williams balances her performance with 5.5 assists for each game, though her 2.6 turnovers each game in 26.3 minutes could be better.

Indiana Fever Team News

Caitlin Clark averages 17.8 points per game, shooting 41.2% from the perimeter and 89.3% from the line for free throws.

Aliyah Boston maintains her paint presence with 9.0 rebounds for each game, 2.9 offensively and 6.0 defensively.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: