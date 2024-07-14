How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx will take on the Indiana Fever to start a thrilling WNBA battle on July 14, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET.

The Minnesota Lynx just lost to the Seattle Storm 91–63, which was a tough loss. The Indiana Fever, on the other hand, are coming into the game with confidence after beating the Phoenix Mercury 95–86.

The Minnesota Lynx have a great home record of 10–2. They are currently in fifth place in the WNBA, scoring 81.3 points per game and making 44.1% of their shots from the field.

The Indiana Fever, on the other hand, have had a tough time on the road, where they are 4-9. Even so, they score 37.9 points per game in the paint, which is second in the Eastern Conference.

The Lynx and the Fever perform their first game of the season this Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever will happen on July 14, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date July 14, 2024 Time 4:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever live on ESPN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Team News

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier will remain absent due to a foot injury.

Standout performer Napheesa Collier averages 20.0 points, 46.8% field goal, 79.2% free throw, and 10.2 rebounds.

Courtney Williams averages 5.4 assists, 2.8 turnovers, and 26.5 minutes per game.

Indiana Fever Team News

The outstanding Caitlin Clark averages 16.7 points, 39.8% field goals, 89.0% free throws, and 7.6 assists.

Aliyah Boston leads the boards with 8.3 rebounds per game, combining 5.6 defensive and 2.7 offensive.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: