How to watch today's Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx is set to welcome the Las Vegas Aces to open a thrilling WNBA battle on August 23, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 98–87 in their most recent game, which happened on August 22, 2024.

The Lynx have the best defensive record in the league, allowing only 75.5 points per game. They are currently in first place in the Western Conference with an impressive 20-8 total record along with a strong 12-3 home record. Additionally, they have a balanced offense, scoring 82.3 runs per game on average.

The Aces, on the other hand, have a 17-10 record and an impressive 8-3 record on the road. They score 87.8 points per game, which is the most in the league. But their defense hasn't been as strong; they give up 83.0 runs per game.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and Tip-off Time

The Minnesota Lynx will square off against the Las Vegas Aces in an epic WNBA game on August 23, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date August 23, 2024 Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Minnesota Lynx vs Las Vegas Aces Team News

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier averages 20.4 points, 48.8% shooting, 79.4% free throws, and 9.9 rebounds for each game.

Courtney Williams leads the squad with 5.5 assists for each game, but she must control her 2.6 turnovers in 26.3 minutes.

Las Vegas Aces Team News

A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces with 26.9 points, 52.5% hitting from the field, 87.0% from the line for free throws, and 11.8 rebounds for each game.

Jackie Young maximises her 33.3 minutes by averaging 5.3 assists and 2.2 turnovers.

Head-to-Head Records

