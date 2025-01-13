How to watch today's LSU vs Vanderbilt NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs Vanderbilt NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

After back-to-back defeats, the Vanderbilt women’s basketball team faces a daunting task as they prepare to take on one of the SEC's most challenging venues, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Under Kim Mulkey, LSU has emerged as a powerhouse in the conference. Shea Ralph's squad won't have much breathing room to regroup after Thursday's 28-point loss at Ole Miss, with another road test looming Monday.

Vanderbilt (14-3, 1-2 SEC) hasn't played at the PMAC since their 82-63 defeat in February 2023. Following a dominant win over Georgia to open SEC play, the Commodores have faltered, suffering a 96-78 home loss to Kentucky and an 87-59 setback against Ole Miss on the road.

The odds are stacked against Vanderbilt as they prepare to face undefeated No. 4 LSU (18-0, 3-0). Their last victory over LSU came in 2017, and the Commodores haven’t tasted success in Baton Rouge since 2004.

LSU Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Commodores will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Monday, January 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Commodores live on:

National TV channel: SEC Network

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to LSU Tigers vs Vanderbilt Commodores play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow headline LSU's lineup as their most potent weapons. Johnson is averaging an impressive 19.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, while Morrow contributes 18.4 points and dominates the boards with 14.4 rebounds per contest.

In LSU’s matchup against Tennessee, Kim Mulkey opted for an unconventional strategy, deploying a four-guard setup for nearly three quarters. This adjustment saw Morrow, standing at around 6 feet tall, assume more responsibilities in the center position. Despite lacking traditional height for the role, Morrow’s athleticism and sheer determination allow her to disrupt larger opponents effectively.

Her knack for running the floor enables LSU to maintain a dynamic four-guard lineup, significantly altering the team's overall approach and pace.

The return of senior guard Shayeann Day-Wilson to the starting five against the Lady Vols proved invaluable, adding depth and stability. Additionally, incorporating Gilbert into the rotation provides much-needed rest for Mikaylah Williams and Johnson, ensuring the team remains fresh and energized for crucial moments late in games.

Vanderbilt team news & key performers

Defensive issues have been a significant factor in Vanderbilt's struggles, with the team conceding 60 or more points in six straight outings. While the Commodores are adept at forcing steals, their offensive output has left much to be desired.

Offensively, Vanderbilt leans heavily on Khamil Pierre, Mikayla Blakes, and Iyana Moore. Though Madison Greene has shown flashes of scoring potential, her 36 turnovers in 17 games have been a liability. On the defensive end, Leilani Kapinus and Jordyn Oliver bring energy and grit but don’t contribute much on the scoreboard.

Against Ole Miss, early turnovers and foul trouble for Khamil Pierre—who sat for 12 minutes in the first half and managed just 11 points—set the tone for a difficult outing.

When both Mikayla Blakes and Khamil Pierre are firing on all cylinders, the Commodores can be a formidable force. However, their reliance on this duo could spell trouble against an LSU team firing on all fronts.