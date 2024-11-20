How to watch today's LSU Tigers vs Tulane Green Wave NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU Tigers vs Tulane NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Tulane women's basketball squad travels to Baton Rouge this Wednesday for a showdown against the seventh-ranked LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU boasts a dominant 32-8 record in the all-time series against Tulane, including an 85-72 victory in their most recent clash on December 4, 2022, in New Orleans.

However, the Green Wave's last taste of success in this rivalry came on November 15, 2018, when they secured a narrow 56-54 win in Baton Rouge. Tulane's most commanding win over the Tigers was a 57-50 triumph back in 1995.

Tulane enters the matchup riding high after notching their first victory of the season, an 89-65 rout of Grambling State. The Tigers, currently undefeated at 5-0, most recently cruised past Troy in a 98-59 blowout.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LSU Tigers vs Tulane Green Wave NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Tulane Green Wave NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The LSU Tigers and the Tulane Green Wave in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Wednesday, November 20 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Tulane Green Wave on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LSU Tigers and the Tulane Green Wave live on:

Streaming service: SEC Network+, ESPN+

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

LSU's offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging an impressive 95.3 points per game on 53.7% shooting while pulling down 51.8 boards per contest. Defensively, they stifle opponents, allowing just 46 points per game and maintaining a +6.5 turnover margin.

Flau'Jae Johnson has been a standout for the Tigers, tying her career-high with 27 points against Troy while adding nine rebounds and five assists. It marked her second straight game with at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Meanwhile, Aneesah Morrow recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and five steals, solidifying her reputation as one of the top forwards in the nation.

Johnson has been playing at an elite level, ranking second nationally with 119 total points and third with 44 made field goals. Similarly, Morrow leads the country with four double-doubles, while her 62 total rebounds rank second overall. Both players will look to continue their dominant form as LSU aims to keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Tulane Green Wave team news & key performers

Amira Mabry led the charge with a flawless 19-point outing, while Sherese Pittman and Victoria Keenan contributed 18 points apiece. The Green Wave capitalized on turnovers, forcing 31, and dominated the paint with 44 points in a wire-to-wire performance.