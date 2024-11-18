How to watch today's LSU Tigers vs Troy University NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU Tigers versus Troy University NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Fresh off their first victory of the 2024-25 season, the Troy women's basketball team (1-3) heads to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday night, aiming to upset No. 7 LSU Tigers (4-0).

This matchup marks the inaugural meeting between Troy and LSU, with the Trojans seeking their first-ever triumph over a ranked opponent (0-27) and their fourth victory against an SEC team (3-52) in program history.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LSU Tigers vs Troy Trojans NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Troy Trojans NCAA Women's match: Date and tip-off time

The LSU Tigers and Troy University in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

Date Monday, November 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, LA

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Troy Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LSU Tigers and Troy Trojans live on:

Streaming service: ESPN+, SEC Network+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LSU Tigers vs Troy Trojans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

LSU holds the fifth spot nationally in 2024-25, ranking nine places above Troy with an impressive average of 51.8 rebounds per game. The Tigers also boast top-five national rankings in field goal accuracy (53.7%), opponent field goal percentage (25.8%), and rebound margin (+20.8).

Three standout players from LSU—Flau'Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, and Mikaylah Williams—have been named to the Wooden Award Watchlist. The trio has made an immediate impact, accounting for 59.8% of the team's scoring in a recent 74-60 triumph over Murray State. Together, they contributed 57 of LSU's 95.3 average points. Morrow has been especially dominant, averaging a double-double while leading the Tigers with 12.3 rebounds per game. Across LSU's roster, eight players average multiple rebounds, with five pulling down five or more per contest.

Troy Trojans team news & key performers

Chattanooga, Tenn., served as the backdrop for the Troy Trojans' first victory of the 2024-25 season, as they secured a 76-66 win over UT-Chattanooga, edging ahead 4-3 in their all-time series. Zay Dyer delivered a standout performance, marking her third game this season with 20 or more points. She tallied 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting while also recording a double-double by grabbing 12 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.

Senior guard Ashley Baez extended her streak of double-digit scoring games to four, going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Through four games, the Trojans continue to dominate the Sun Belt Conference in rebounding, maintaining an average of 48.5 boards per contest and outrebounding their opponents in every matchup. Shaulana Wagner remains a playmaking force, leading the league in total assists (19) and ranking 26th nationally. Her 4.8 assists per game are the second-highest in the Sun Belt.