How to watch today's LSU vs Oklahoma NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs Oklahoma NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Two top-15 SEC teams will square off on Thursday when the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners (16-4, 4-3 SEC) travel to take on the LSU Tigers (21-1, 6-1 SEC).

LSU recently saw its perfect record come to an end with a 10-point loss to No. 2 South Carolina. Including that defeat, the Tigers have a 2-1 record against ranked opponents this season.

Oklahoma is 4-3 in its past seven contests, with a particularly heavy loss to South Carolina by 41 points last week. The Sooners are 3-3 against ranked teams this year.

Earlier this season, LSU narrowly escaped with a thrilling 89-87 victory over the Lady Vols on the road, with Kailyn Gilbert hitting a game-winning shot. The Tigers are known for pushing the tempo, and fast-break opportunities are a staple of their playstyle. This high-octane approach is powered by stars like Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, and Mikaylah Williams.

LSU vs Oklahoma: Date and tip-off time

Oklahoma vs. LSU is scheduled to tip off at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT/4 pm PT on Thursday, January 30, 2025 from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Sooners on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LSU vs Oklahoma play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

Before their recent two games, LSU was averaging more than 90 points per game. However, after scoring just 56 at South Carolina and 64 against Texas A&M, their average has dropped to 87.8 points per game, still ranking fourth in the country.

Despite this drop in scoring, LSU's dynamic trio of Morrow, Johnson, and Williams has been struggling offensively. The three stars missed some shots that are typically automatic for them, and that shooting slump carried over in their recent matchup with Texas A&M.

Johnson missed all five of her 3-point attempts against the Aggies but still managed to finish with 22 points. Morrow fared better against A&M than she did in her 6-for-19 showing against South Carolina. Over the last two games, Williams has shot just 8-for-25 for 21 points. However, Williams was a key contributor in LSU’s win at Tennessee, scoring 16 points, and the Tigers will need a similar performance from her against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

For the Sooners, standout center Raegan Beers is a dominant force in the paint. Standing at 6-4, Beers leads Oklahoma with 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Her efficiency is remarkable, shooting 65.5% from the field, making her a constant threat inside.

Beers’ strong inside game gives Oklahoma a balanced offensive attack. Oklahoma guard Payton Verhulst, meanwhile, averages 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.0 minutes per game.