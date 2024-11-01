Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LSU vs Eastern Kentucky NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

LSU Women's Basketball kicks off its season on Monday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) as they take on Eastern Kentucky.

Ranked No. 7 nationally in both major polls, LSU heads into the 2024-25 campaign after an impressive 31-6 season that culminated in an NCAA Elite Eight run. Under the leadership of Hall of Fame head coach Kim Mulkey, the Lady Tigers claimed the 2023 NCAA National Championship, defeating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in Dallas. Over the last two seasons, LSU has dominated at the PMAC, boasting a 35-1 home record and a strong 28-4 record within the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

On the other side, Eastern Kentucky is building off a memorable 2023-24 season, marking their first 20-win campaign since 2005 and their first Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) appearance since 2002. With Greg Todd entering his fourth season as head coach, the Colonels are poised to continue their upward momentum as they clash with LSU on Monday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LSU Tigers vs Eastern Kentucky game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Eastern Kentucky: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and Eastern Kentucky in a highly anticipated game on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Date Monday, November 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Pete Maravich Assembly Center Location Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Eastern Kentucky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action live on:

National TV channel : SEC Network

: SEC Network Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to LSU Tigers vs Eastern Kentucky play-by-play commentary on radio

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

LSU boasts three players in ESPN's 2024-25 Preseason Player Rankings: Aneesah Morrow (No. 7), Flau'Jae Johnson (No. 8), and Mikaylah Williams (No. 17), making them one of only two teams with three athletes in the top 20.

Morrow enters the season as the NCAA's active leader in career rebounds (1,229), needing just 361 more to reach fifth in NCAA history. The Chicago standout also ranks third among NCAA returners in total points (2,178), after averaging 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game last season.

Eastern Kentucky team news & key performers

Eastern Kentucky brings back three key starters from last season: guards Alice Recanati and Kaitlyn Costner, along with 6ft 3in forward Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor. Additionally, they retained impactful role players in Raphaela Toussaint, Althea Kara Angeles, and Kailani Lindsey, who are expected to play prominent roles this season.

Facing LSU on Monday will also see the debut of eight fresh faces for the Colonels, with four players joining from the transfer portal and four recruits from the high school ranks.

Recanati, the program's all-time assists leader, is entering her final collegiate season. Named to the Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Third Team last year, she also features on the 2024-25 ASUN preseason watchlist. Since arriving in 2020, the Bergamo, Italy native has amassed 1,169 points, 537 assists, and 446 rebounds, ranking in the top 25 of nine statistical categories in EKU history.