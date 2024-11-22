How to watch today's LSU Tigers vs Pittsburgh Panthers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tigers vs Panthers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Pittsburgh (4-0) is set to face LSU (3-0) in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Mountain Division at Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on Friday at 2:30 pm ET.

LSU has started their season on a strong note, racking up a pair of notable victories. Two games ago, they overcame Kansas State with a 76-65 win, showcasing their resilience. Most recently, they secured a nine-point triumph over Charleston Southern, putting up 77 points in that outing.

On the other hand, Pitt has enjoyed an impressive start, remaining unbeaten through their first four games. Their latest game was a dominant performance against VMI, where they scored 93 points and cruised to a blowout victory. In that contest, all five starters contributed significantly, each recording at least 11 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the LSU Tigers vs Pittsburgh Panthers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

LSU Tigers vs Pittsburgh Panthers: Date and tip-off time

The LSU Tigers and the Pittsburgh Panthers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 pm PT at Greenbrier Colonial Hall in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia.

Date Friday, November 22, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/ 11:30 pm PT Venue Greenbrier Colonial Hall Location White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia

How to watch LSU Tigers vs Pittsburgh Panthers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LSU Tigers and the Pittsburgh Panthers live on:

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to LSU Tigers vs Pittsburgh Panthers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

For LSU, Cam Carter was the standout in their recent 76-65 victory against Kansas State, leading the team with 20 points. Freshman Vyctorius Miller delivered an all-around game, tallying 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

In their most recent game, the Tigers experienced a slight dip in intensity but still managed to edge Charleston Southern 77-68, though they fell short of covering the 26-point spread. Miller once again led the way, scoring 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, while transfer Jordan Sears contributed 15 points, five boards, and two steals.

Pittsburgh Panthers team news & key performers

In their previous outing, Pitt cruised past VMI with an emphatic 93-48 victory. Jaland Lowe made history by recording the program’s sixth-ever triple-double, finishing with 11 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds. Ishmael Leggett was the Panthers’ top scorer, contributing 14 points on an efficient 6-of-9 shooting performance in the comfortable win over the Keydets.