How to watch today's Louisville vs Oklahoma NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Louisville versus Oklahoma NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 24 Louisville Cardinals (5-2) aim to extend their home winning streak to four games as they host the Oklahoma Sooners (6-1) on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the KFC Yum! Center. The game is set to tip off at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Louisville is riding high after a 79-71 victory over Colorado last Saturday. The Cardinals held a slim 56-55 lead entering the final quarter but took control with a dominant 16-0 run, capped by a fast-break layup from Jayda Curry. Colorado finally broke their scoring drought with a basket at the 2:48 mark.

Despite a late push from Colorado, cutting the lead to 72-63, Louisville regained momentum as freshman Tajianna Roberts banked in a clutch jumper in the lane. Izela Arenas iced the game with two free throws in the final 24.9 seconds, securing the nine-point win.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to No. 13 Duke in the championship game of the Ball Dawgs Classic in Henderson, Nevada. The Sooners mounted an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter, erasing a nine-point deficit to force the extra period. However, Duke proved too strong in overtime, handing the No. 8 Sooners their first defeat of the season, 109-99.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Louisville Cardinals vs. Oklahoma Sooners NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Louisville Cardinals vs Oklahoma Sooners NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Cardinals and the Sooners lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT, at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville Cardinals vs Oklahoma Sooners on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Louisville Cardinals and Oklahoma Sooners live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a 7-day FREE trial now)

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UCLA Bruins vs South Carolina Gamecocks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

On the Louisville Cardinals side, Nyla Harris tallied 14 points, while Jayda Curry stepped up with 10 of her 14 points coming in the fourth quarter to help the team fend off Colorado 79-71 on Saturday. Freshman standout Tajianna Roberts added 13 points, and Izela Arenas chipped in 11 as Louisville improved to 5-2 on the season.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

Payton Verhulst delivered a stellar performance with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, becoming the first Oklahoma Sooner to notch a triple-double since Courtney Paris accomplished the feat against Texas Tech on March 1, 2006. Verhulst secured her triple-double with a crucial 10th rebound in the final moments of overtime.

The Sooners faced a daunting 15-point deficit late in the first half and trailed 67-58 early in the fourth quarter. However, they staged a remarkable seven-point run to claw back into contention. Verhulst played a pivotal role in the comeback, sinking a clutch three-pointer midway through the fourth to tie the game.