How to watch today's Louisville vs NC State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The NC State Wolfpack (7-3) is set to take on the Louisville Cardinals (6-4) on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET, aiming to reverse their fortunes after dropping three consecutive road games.

The Wolfpack enters the clash riding a three-game winning streak, with their latest victory coming in a nail-biting 59-57 triumph over Davidson on Wednesday. Last week, NC State notched its first ranked win of the season, defeating No. 18 Ole Miss to claim the SEC/ACC Challenge title for the second year running.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have faced a grueling schedule featuring four ranked opponents already this season. Sunday's matchup with NC State marks their fifth top-25 test in just 11 games. Louisville has battled against the top two teams in the nation, UCLA and UConn, making them the only squad to face both powerhouses this season. Additionally, the Cardinals squared off with No. 10 Oklahoma and No. 16 Kentucky during non-conference play.

Louisville vs NC State NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Cardinals and Wolfpack in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Date Sunday, December 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue KFC Yum! Center Location Louisville, Kentucky

How to watch Louisville vs NC State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action live on:

National TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a FREE trial now)

Louisville Cardinals team news & key performers

In their most recent outing, Louisville secured a victory over Grambling State, fueled by stellar performances from their post duo, Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris. Cochran delivered a season-high 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Harris added 14 points and 10 boards. This marked the first time the Cardinals have had two players record double-doubles in the same game since Cochran and Harris accomplished the feat against Florida State on February 29, 2024.

NC State Wolfpack team news & key performers

During the 2023-24 season, the NC State Wolfpack has displayed stronger offensive output at home, averaging 77.5 points per game compared to 69.9 points on the road—a notable difference of 7.6 points.

The Wolfpack connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game, matching their opponents' output in that category, a stat that places them 151st nationally. Offensively, NC State features a balanced attack with five players contributing at least 8.5 points per game.

Aziaha James leads the charge for NC State, averaging 16.7 points per outing while sinking 22 shots from beyond the arc this season. On the glass, Madison Hayes spearheads the effort, pulling down a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game. Saniya Rivers serves as the defensive anchor, topping the squad in both blocks (1.1 per game) and steals (1.5 per game). Meanwhile, Zoe Brooks facilitates the offense, leading the team with 2.6 assists per contest.

The Wolfpack prides itself on discipline and efficiency, leading both the ACC and the nation with the fewest fouls per game (11.4). They also rank among the best in ball security, sitting fifth nationally with just 13.0 turnovers per game. Within the ACC, NC State is seventh in rebounds (41.3 per game), blocks (4.2 per game), and three-pointers made (7.1 per game), showcasing their well-rounded performance across the board.